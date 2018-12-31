Nas added to 9 Mile Music Festival lineup

MIAMI – Legendary hip-hop artist Nas has been added to the already stacked Jamaican/Caribbean themed 9 Mile Music Festival on March 9th of 2019!

Nas has been a mainstay name in the world of street music since 1991, and his addition to 9 Mile Music Fest fills out the lineup, balancing out musical genres and tastes for all.

Other acts announced include Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Busy Signal, Capleton, Barrington Levy, Spice, Sounds by Mighty Crown and more!

More acts are expected to be announced in the following weeks.

Miami’s iconic 9 Mile Music Fest returns after a year hiatus, stronger, better and more alive than ever! Once again happening at the Historic Virginia Key Park, this time celebrating 25 years since the creation of the festival.

As with every year, a donation of 4 canned goods is required as part of the admission to the event.