Beres Hammond Takes His “Forever Giving Thanks Tour” To The Broward Center For The Performing Arts

FORT LAUDERDALE – Beres Hammond, Jamaican reggae superstar and undisputed king of lovers rock, returns to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts with his “Forever Giving Thanks Tour” on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.

Always the most anticipated summer concert by the Jamaican community and Reggae lovers, Hammond’s annual visits have sold out every year since 2015, except for the year the venue was closed due to the pandemic. Limited seats remain for the concert on August 26.

Recognized by his soulful vibe and smoky-sweet, bourbon-on-the-rocks vocals, this Grammy® Award- nominated singer-songwriter known as the “Otis Redding of Reggae” has a hit list of timeless songs including “Tempted to Touch,” “I Feel Good,” “Putting Up Resistance,” “Rockaway,” “No Disturb Sign” and many more.

Born Hugh Beresford Hammond in Annotto Bay in the parish of St. Mary in Jamaica, Hammond grew up listening to his father’s collection of American R&B that included legends Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye and more, as well as jazz, and fell in love with native Jamaican music during the ska and rocksteady eras. He is heavily influenced by Alton Ellis but also listened to the likes of Peter Tosh, the Heptones and Ken Boothe.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.