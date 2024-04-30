Entertainment

L’union Fait La Force Opening Reception: Celebrating Haitian Art at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

Art Collectors and Haitian Community Converge for L’union Fait La Force Opening Reception

FORT LAUDERDALE – On the eve of Haitian-American Heritage Month in the United States, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and Le P’ti Club Inc present “L’union Fait La Force,” an art exhibit featuring seven incredible artists from the Haitian diaspora. Fine art collectors are invited to attend the exhibit’s official opening cocktail reception which will be held on May 4th at 6:30pm, featuring a who’s who of socialites, dignitaries and art lovers who are of, and friends of, the Haitian fine art community.

Artworks from L’union Fait La Force exhibit at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. House by Garry Laurent (left) and Father and Son by Dominique Ambroise.

The exhibit and events are sponsored by Haitian food brand, Madame Sarah, whose extraordinary spices and seasonings are quickly gaining popularity in the South Florida market, as well as by the Community Foundation of Broward and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Haitian Fine Art Exhibit

Jimmy Joseph Moise of Le P’ti Club, curator of the art exhibit and promoter of the associated opening and closing receptions said, “This is our second Haitian art exhibit with Island SPACE. We have a wonderful working relationship, and want to continue to welcome art collectors to support the work of the phenomenal artists who show here.”

“L’union Fait La Force” features pieces by Sophia LaCroix, Dominique Ambroise, Claudia Apaid,  Annick Duvivier Ligonde, Garry Laurent, Neddjie Bien-Aime and Helene Boisson, as well as a few items from Moise’s personal collection. Particularly in light of Haiti’s ongoing turmoil, written reflections on the theme L’union Fait La Force, which translates to “Unity is Strength,” are presented in English by writer Philippe Montas and in French by Haitian historian Jean Ledan fils.

Opening and Closing Cocktail Receptions

Pieces from L’union Fait La Force Haitian-American Heritage Month art exhibition, currently on display.
Pieces from L’union Fait La Force Haitian-American Heritage Month art exhibition, currently on display.

The opening cocktail reception on the evening of May 4th will feature a keynote address by prior exhibitor and internationally renowned Haitian artist Philippe Dodard.

Philippe Doddard
Philippe Doddard

Later, Tlo-France and Leslie “Boom Boom” Dalencour will present musical performances, followed by a mini demonstration by another internationally acclaimed Haitian artist, and long-time friend of Island SPACE, Edouard Duval Carrie, on the signification of the VèVè.

Tlo-France
Tlo-France

Small samples will be offered courtesy of Madame Sarah, with cocktails made available by Kaki Rum. Both will be prepared by celebrity culinarian Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna.

At the closing reception, on Friday, May 31st, attendees will enjoy a panel discussion featuring popular Haitian personalities including spoken word activist Mecca Grimo and author-educator Yanatha Desouvre, followed by a couture fashion show courtesy of Afrique en Couleur.

Island SPACE President Calibe Thompson Wins Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick’s EmpowHER Award
Island SPACE president Calibe Thompson

“Island SPACE exists to bring our various vibrant Caribbean cultures together,” said Island SPACE president Calibe Thompson. “Event series like these are at the core of our mission. This place and these events are not only for one community to enjoy. They are meant for all of South Florida and those who visit to be enriched by.”

“L’union Fait La Force” is currently on show and will remain available for viewing through June 2, 2024. Guests can view the collection during museum opening hours, included with general admission.

Visit islandspacefl.org/events to learn more.

