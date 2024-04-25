Haitian-American Professor Makes History at Miami Dade College by Being the 1st

MIAMI – When Yanatha Desouvre was hired as full-time faculty of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College in August 2020 little did, he know, he was becoming a part of history. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) only 3 percent of College professors are Black males.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic Professor Desouvre became a trailblazer, breaking that model as the inaugural full-time professor of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College. Miami Dade College is among the most diverse institution in the nation. Desouvre was a part of a new era wave of Academic Excellence at Miami Dade College blazing a path with his expertise and vision.

In 2020, Madeline Pumariega was named the first female president to lead Miami Dade College. Adding to the historic nature of this appointment was that Pumariega is an alumna of MDC. Desouvre is a serial entrepreneur specifically in the world of the arts and media. In the United States Arts and cultural economic activity accounted for 4.3 percent of GDP, or $1.10 trillion, in 2022.

Desouvre teaches courses such as Introduction to Entrepreneurship, Entrepreneurial Leadership and so much more. Desouvre credits Dr. Cruz, the former Chair, School of Global Business, Trade and Transportation Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus, and current mentor Associate Professor Blanca Recio for guidance.

His partnerships with Alejandro Gonzalez, the Executive Director at MDC Idea Center and Chimene Garrison at MDC’s – Carrie P. Meek Entrepreneurial Education Center, thriving hubs dedicated to nurturing innovation and fostering the entrepreneurial mindset within Miami’s diverse community is unparalleled, tapping into areas of Miami communities that have often not been engaged with especially during Miami entrepreneurial and tech boom since 2020.

In the last 4 years they’ve brought in celebrate guests from Shark Tank alums CEO and Founders of Kreyol Essence, 3x Grammy nominated artist Fridayy (God Did) with a partnership with the number one Caribbean media L’union Suite led by Whenda “Wanda” Time, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of #1 podcast Drink Champs, DJ E.F.N, the voice of Miami radio personality and entrepreneur Supa Cindy and many more, inspiring students while seeking to close the opportunity gap by equipping students with the entrepreneurial skills they need to build lasting careers.

Professor Ratings

According to Rate my professor, students have shared the following: “Professor Desouvre isn’t just a professor he is a leader for change, and he wants all of us to win! He is by far the best professor I’ve had by his dedication, knowledge and easy way to explain the business concepts.”- MAR1011 Principles of Marketing- “Now THIS is a professor! This professor will guide you in every way to make sure that you understand and progress in his class. If you’re truly passionate about learning about entrepreneurship, please take this class. 350 characters are not enough to describe this professor. It was an honor to have you as my teacher. You made me love college again!” GEB 2112 Introduction to Entrepreneurship

Journey From Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Desouvre, born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and Philadelphia, is a modern-day renaissance man. He is a best-selling Amazon.com author, 1st full-time professor of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College’s history.

Desouvre was a member of the National Academy of Recording Artist and Sciences (Grammys) for 11 years. He serves on the executive board of the National Association of Black Journalist, South Florida Chapter.

He founded a R.D.J.A DES LLC a PR and media company. He volunteers for Ayiti Community Trust Inc. He’s a sought out public speaker, and critically acclaimed award-winning filmmaker (screenwriter, producer).

Film Work

His latest screenplay, Fortunate Son, was inspired by the shooting death of his Sunday School teacher when he was only 7 years old.

The Blacklist, a renowned platform dedicated to nurturing written storytelling and empowering writers to maximize their professional potential, commented, “For fans of (Oscar-winners) If Beale Street Could Talk, Moonlight, and (Emmy-Winner) Dopesick this is a script that deals with emotionally significant subject matter and tackles real-world issues in a compelling way.”

The Goodman Chronicles books series have been described as “James Bond meets Idris Elba’s Luther mixed with Mission Impossible, X-Men and a dash of Haitian hot sauce.”

Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, South Florida Caribbean News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Desouvre earned his Bachelors in Business Administration with concentrations in Management Information Systems and Marketing at Drexel University. He earned his MBA with dual concentrations in Mass Communication Media Management and Marketing.

For more information on Yanatha Desouvre visit http://www.yanatha.com

Watch President Gonzalez, the President of Miami Dade Wolfson campus introduce Yanatha Desouvre.