Irish and Chin & Sound Chat Radio Present 1987: Bronx VS. Brooklyn

[NEW YORK] – Esteemed promoters Irish and Chin and Sound Chat Radio are bringing authentic sound clash vibes back with their “Time Travel Sound System and Dancehall Series.” Their long awaited return and first installment in the series goes down on February 5, 2022 between the legendary Downbeat and Firgo Digital.

Sound clash fans will get a chance to experience the true essence of “1987” clash vibes with Downbeat and Firgo Digital, who were reigning supreme in the Bronx and Brooklyn at that time, respectively. Get READY for a night of extreme sound system entertainment inna 80’s style! Tix at the Door only. Masks required.

Featuring Downbeat VS. Firgo Digital

PAY PER VIEW LIVESTREAM

Not ready to come out yet? We got you! You can download the Sound Chat Radio APP and stream the clash for $20 OR visit us online to watch for $30. We’ll bring the clash excitement straight to you!