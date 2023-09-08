by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Deep Blue, a movie about an environmentalist battling a ruthless developer, will have its Canadian premiere on September 16 at the 18th Community Arts & Film Festival (COMMFFEST), which takes place in Toronto.

Directed and produced by the husband-and-wife team of Howard and Mitzi Allen, Deep Blue opened last March in their native Antigua and Barbuda. It has also been shown in Montserrat and New York.

COMMFFEST, which showcases independent films from Canada and the Caribbean, is Deep Blue’s largest platform for exposure, something the Allens welcome.

“COMMFFEST brings a more diverse audience to our film. Deep Blue is also being shown during film festival season in Toronto where sales agents and distributors are in the city looking for content,” said Mitzi Allen, who grew up in Toronto. She added that they are pleased with response to the film, which stars Jamaican-Canadian actor Peter Williams, Antiguan-British actress Julie Hewlett and Antiguan reggae singer Causion, who makes his acting debut. “Audiences have said they love the music and cinematography and it has sparked discussions about issues surrounding climate change in the Caribbean. We have been encouraged to show the film in educational institutions,” said Allen.

Production on Deep Blue started in 2019 in Antigua and Barbuda where it was filmed entirely, and cost $350,000 to make. The Allens, whose four previous movies include The Sweetest Mango, are principals of HaMafilms Antigua which has also produced documentaries and public service announcements on environmental issues.

Deep Blue is part of COMMFFEST’s Antigua Showcase at St. Lawrence Centre For The Arts. The short films, Redonda The Road to Recovery, Yemoja’s Anansi and Trust, will also be shown.