Watch out! “Karma”s a …. Reggae album from Tony Chin

Tony Chin Karma

SOUTH FLORIDA – Veteran Reggae artist and founding member of Soul Syndicate, Tony Chin, releases his 8th solo album “Karma”. “Karma” was inspired by the state of the world today. Despite war, poverty and environmental issues increasing, and the greed and apathy of the governments continuing, Tony believes karma will win out in the end.

To temper the seriousness of the rest of the content, Tony starts the album with “Ring A Ling”, an upbeat, old school, “get you up on your feet” song.

Tony Chin KarmaWith a music career spanning over 40 years, Tony Chin is a true founding father of reggae music. Born in Kingston and raised in Trenchtown and Greenwich Farm, Tony’s career started in the rocksteady era and progressed into reggae in the 1970s as a founding member of Soul Syndicate band, the prime studio and stage band in the Golden Era of reggae. It is hard to imagine a chart-topping song that Tony Chin didn’t perform on or a producer or artist that didn’t have Tony Chin on board for musical creation and support. Tony worked for producers including Bunny Lee, Niney the Observer, Lee Scratch Perry, Joe Gibbs, Duke Reid, JoJo from Channel One, Randy’s Records, Miss Sonia Pottinger, and others creating music for Dennis Brown, Burning Spear,The Wailers, Big Youth, Gregory Issacs, Johnny Clarke, Don Carlos, Ken Boothe, Max Romeo, the Melodians, the Mighty Diamonds, Freddie McGregor, Judy Mowatt, and countless others”.

Once again Tony Chin has delivered an album that will stand the test of time and one that he is extremely proud of.

Karma” by Tony Chin was released on April 1st on all leading download and streaming platforms.

 

