9 Mile Music Festival is a go in March 2019

9 Mile Music Fest announces first acts on the lineup for 2019

MIAMI – Miami’s much beloved 9 Mile Music Fest returns after a year hiatus, stronger, better and more alive than ever!

Once again happening at the Historic Virginia Key Park, this time celebrating 25 years since the creation of the festival.

The show will go down on March 9th of 2019, continuing with the tradition of reggae, dancehall, inclusiveness, and a family friendly all-day festival.

The first acts announced include Capleton, Spice, Barrington Levy, Sizzla, and the one and only Shabba Ranks! Also on the lineup are DJs Mighty Crown, with more acts to be announced soon.

As with every year, a donation of 4 canned goods is required as part of the admission to the fest. This tradition has been in place since the inception of the festival, and all food collected goes to Miami food banks and shelters.

Attendees can expect traditional Jamaican foods and drinks, the Holistic Village, dancers, arts and craft vendors, and the beautiful Virginia Key Beach Park itself.

As always, Smilin Island Foods aims to make the event as diverse as possible. The lineup doesn’t cover just Jamaican music, but all things Caribbean, including R&B, Soul, Urban and more!

25 YEARS OF MUSIC HISTORY

The 9 Mile Music Festival began in 1993 as a musical testament by Cedella Marley Booker to the life and philosophy of her son, world-renowned artist Bob Marley.

Though the Festival has changed names several times over the last two decades, it remains inclusive and welcoming to all forms of music.

Throughout the years the festival has provided over 3 million canned goods since the inception of the festival. Distributing them to homeless shelters and domestic centers throughout Miami and feeding families in need for months has always been the mission. For 25 years, the concert has required canned goods in addition to the price of admission, and it always will.

“Together we can make a difference for those who are less fortunate. United we stand, divided we fall.”