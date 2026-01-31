Municipal Elections in Broward County: Vote-By-Mail Ballot Details

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is mailing Vote-By-Mail ballots for the March 10, 2026 Municipal Elections Uniformed & Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) ballots were mailed on January 24, 2026 to eligible military and overseas voters. Domestic (non-UOCAVA) Vote-By-Mail ballots will be mailed during the mandatory mailing window of January 29 through February 5, 2026, to voters who have requested a ballot.

Municipalities participating in the March 10, 2026 Municipal Elections include:

City of Lauderhill

City of Pembroke Pines (Districts 1 and 4)

UOCAVA voters include eligible U.S. citizens residing outside the United States and active members of the U.S. Uniformed Services, Merchant Marine, and the commissioned corps of the Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with their eligible family members.

Key Dates for the March 10, 2026 Municipal Elections

• New voter registration deadline: Monday, February 9, 2026

• Vote-By-Mail request deadline: Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

• No Early Voting for this election

• Election Day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

• Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Important Information for Returning Vote-By-Mail Ballots