Grammy Winning Morgan Heritage Makes Triumphant Return with, “Te Adoro”

SOUTH FLORIDA – Morgan Heritage, multiple Grammy Award winning, iconic reggae band known for breaking boundaries and redefining the music scene, is back with a powerful new single titled “Te Adoro”. Translated to “I Adore You” in Spanish, the song showcases the band’s versatility and cross-genre appeal, solidifying their status as musical trailblazers.

Released today via ONErpm, “Te Adoro” marks Morgan Heritage’s highly anticipated comeback after their acclaimed album “The Homeland” dropped in April 2023. The band’s enduring impact on the music industry has been further cemented by a prestigious national honor from the Jamaican government.

In the wake of heartbreaking loss with the passing of their cherished brother Peetah Morgan, the band’s legacy lives on through Jemere Morgan, son of Gramps Morgan. Jemere has stepped up as the new lead vocalist of the group. Morgan Heritage’s resilience in the face of adversity continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

“Te Adoro” captivates listeners with its infectious Latin sound, promising to strike a chord with music enthusiasts globally. The single’s release represents a triumphant return for Morgan Heritage, reaffirming their position as titans of the music industry.

“Te Adoro is our universal expression about the challenges of maintaining a relationship while not loosing the passion and love that brought two loving people together to begin with. Singing these words in Spanish was a fun creative process for us and an amazing learning experience. Plus it just sounds sexy to be honest! Peetah, Gramps and I enjoyed this new music and we can see ourselves doing an entire Latin album in the near future” says Mojo Morgan.

Stream Morgan Heritage new single Te Adoro today onerpm.link/teadoro.