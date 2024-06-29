Entertainment

Grammy Winning Morgan Heritage Makes Triumphant Return with, “Te Adoro”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Morgan Heritage Te Adoro
Morgan Heritage
Morgan Heritage Te Adoro
Morgan Heritage

SOUTH FLORIDA – Morgan Heritage, multiple Grammy Award winning, iconic reggae band known for breaking boundaries and redefining the music scene, is back with a powerful new single titled “Te Adoro”. Translated to “I Adore You” in Spanish, the song showcases the band’s versatility and cross-genre appeal, solidifying their status as musical trailblazers.

Released today via ONErpm, “Te Adoro” marks Morgan Heritage’s highly anticipated comeback after their acclaimed album “The Homeland” dropped in April 2023. The band’s enduring impact on the music industry has been further cemented by a prestigious national honor from the Jamaican government.

In the wake of heartbreaking loss with the passing of their cherished brother Peetah Morgan, the band’s legacy lives on through Jemere Morgan, son of Gramps Morgan. Jemere has stepped up as the new lead vocalist of the group. Morgan Heritage’s resilience in the face of adversity continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Te Adoro” captivates listeners with its infectious Latin sound, promising to strike a chord with music enthusiasts globally. The single’s release represents a triumphant return for Morgan Heritage, reaffirming their position as titans of the music industry.

“Te Adoro is our universal expression about the challenges of maintaining a relationship while not loosing the passion and love that brought two loving people together to begin with. Singing these words in Spanish was a fun creative process for us and an amazing learning experience. Plus it just sounds sexy to be honest! Peetah, Gramps and I enjoyed this new music and we can see ourselves doing an entire Latin album in the near future” says Mojo Morgan.

Stream Morgan Heritage new single Te Adoro today onerpm.link/teadoro.

 

 

Tags
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Pulitzer prize winner to attend Calabash International Literary Festival in Jamaica

May 3, 2009

Eric Darius’ 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Gala

December 19, 2007
Christopher Martin performs at Eleventh Annual Best of The Best that Ends With A Bang

Eleventh Annual Best of The Best Ends With A Bang

May 31, 2017
Reggae artiste Halonai

Reggae artiste Halonai Shows off his Jamaican Pride in “Yaadman”

January 7, 2021
Back to top button