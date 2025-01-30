Mobilizing Young Voters: Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott’s Grassroots Campaign

MIRAMAR – Community leader and radio personality Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott is proud to welcome two Broward County high school students to his campaign team as he runs for City of Miramar Commission Seat 3.

Taylor Berry of Everglades High School and Joevane Thomas of Miramar High School will play key roles in engaging young voters and mobilizing their peers as part of Walcott’s grassroots campaign efforts.

Empowering Young Voices

Both students are active in the Student Government Association at their schools. They care about civic engagement and community advocacy. Their work in the campaign shows Walcott’s commitment to empowering young voices. It also ensures that the next generation helps shape the future of Miramar.

“Part of what I’m running on is the importance of the future of Miramar and our youth is the future of Miramar. I know a lot of young people feel disenfranchised by politics and voting,” said Walcott. “With me running for Commissioner in the city of Miramar, it would make the most sense that I give our youth, especially our youth in Miramar, an opportunity to walk this walk with me, to see firsthand and get involved and see how the process works.”

Voter Registration Pep Rallies

Papa Keith wants to get more young people involved. He will host two Voter Registration Pep Rallies in February. One will be at Everglades High School, and the other will be at Miramar High School. Best of all, these events will teach students why voting matters and inspire them to participate in elections.

“Taylor and Joevane are exceptional student leaders, and I’m excited to have them on my team as we work to bring positive change to Miramar,” said Walcott.

Youth Empowerment

Papa Keith has long supported youth empowerment and community development. His campaign aims to create opportunities for young people. He wants to improve local resources and make sure all residents can have a say in Miramar’s future.

For more information about Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott’s campaign, upcoming events, and ways to get involved, please visit https://www.pk4miramar.com/ or call 754-295-9554.