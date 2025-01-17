Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott’s Candidacy for Miramar City Commissioner

MIRAMAR — Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott, an influential media figure, passionate community advocate, and visionary behind impactful initiatives such as the People Matter Fest and the 24-Hour Ceasefire Campaign, has officially declared his candidacy for Miramar City Commissioner. With a legacy of championing peace, empowerment, and community resilience, Walcott aims to bring his proven leadership and unwavering dedication to Miramar’s City Commission.

“Miramar is a vibrant city with incredible potential,” said Walcott. “As Commissioner, I will prioritize safety, equity, and opportunity for all residents, ensuring that our city thrives for generations to come.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Advocacy

Walcott’s candidacy is grounded in his lifelong commitment to creating safer, stronger communities. Walcott is the founder of Papa Keith 4 People Matter (PK4PM). This nonprofit works to reduce gun violence and create positive chances for youth. He has led important initiatives to make a difference.

One of his biggest achievements is the 24-Hour Ceasefire Campaign. This campaign asks Miami-Dade County residents to stop gun violence for one day. It is linked to his People Matter Fest. This is a free, family-friendly hip-hop festival. The festival brings the community together through music, art, and advocacy. These efforts have garnered widespread acclaim, empowering residents to reclaim their neighborhoods and embrace a culture of peace.

A Vision for Miramar’s Future

Walcott’s platform focuses on addressing key challenges facing Miramar, including:

Enhancing Public Safety: Building on the success of his 24-Hour Ceasefire Campaign, Walcott plans to implement innovative strategies to combat rising crime, foster police-community relationships, and provide preventive resources for at-risk youth. Empowering Youth: As a mentor and advocate, he aims to expand access to parks, recreational programs, and career training, ensuring young residents have the tools they need to succeed. Supporting Small Businesses: Recognizing the vital role of entrepreneurs, Walcott is committed to reducing bureaucratic barriers and fostering a thriving local economy. Advancing Affordable Living: Walcott will champion initiatives to make housing, childcare, and senior services more accessible, ensuring Miramar remains a welcoming city for all. Sustainable Growth: He envisions a future where Miramar’s infrastructure, environment, and development are thoughtfully planned to benefit current and future generations.

A Proven Advocate for Change

Walcott has shown a unique skill in bringing communities together. His People Matter Fest and 24-Hour Ceasefire Campaign inspire action. Supported by leaders such as Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III, these events have become cornerstones of advocacy, uniting residents to promote peace and resilience.

“In a world often divided, unity is our greatest strength,” Walcott stated. “As Commissioner, I will ensure that every voice is heard and every resident feels valued.”

Join the Movement

Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott’s campaign shows his belief in Miramar’s potential. He is dedicated to creating a brighter and safer future for everyone. For more information about his campaign, visit https://pk4miramar.com or follow him on IG @pk4miramar.