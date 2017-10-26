Miami Dade College to Host Black Male Symposium Nov. 8

Miami – Miami Dade College (MDC) will host the Black Male Symposium: The Gateway to Success, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m.

MDC’s North Campus spearheaded the inaugural Black Male Symposium for high school seniors two years ago.

This year, the event will expand college-wide to include five hundred black male high school seniors who will take part in motivational seminars that range from networking for success to building a personal brand.

The Keynote speaker will be Dr. Steve Gallon, District 1 School Board Member for Miami-Dade County Schools, and City of Miami Assistant Police Chief Dennis Jackson, will also serve as a special guest speaker.

High schools that will be in attendance include: North Miami Beach Senior High, Booker T. Washington Senior High, Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High, Miami Carol City Senior High, Miami Central Senior High, Miami Norland Senior High, Miami Northwestern Senior High, Miami Palmetto Senior High, Miami Southridge Senior High, Miami Sunset Senior High, North Miami Senior High, Stellar Academy, and William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.

The Black Male Symposium is an initiative that concentrates on motivating and empowering black males to pursue educational avenues beyond high school. It is also an effort to connect young men with mentors who are positive influences and inspirational figures.

The symposium will be held at MDC’s North Campus, Science Complex 11380 N.W. 27th Ave.