The City of Lauderhill Hosts Inaugural, “Healthy You” Kick-Off Event

LAUDERHILL – On Thursday, August 25, 2022, The City of Lauderhill welcomes business owners, community leaders, and future partners to attend the inaugural “Healthy You,” kick-off event taking place at the Lauderhill City Hall (5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill from 3pm to 5pm.

Attendees are invited to connect and learn more about the City’s recently awarded Advancing Health Literacy Partnership grant. Especially, in hopes to become one of the City’s qualified community partners with eligibility to receive up to $24,000.

The event is free and RSVP is highly recommended at Lauderhillahl.com/kickoff.

The Advancing Health Literacy Partnership Grant

The City of Lauderhill has been awarded a grant to advance health literacy and enhance equitable community responses to COVID-19. The grant was awarded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and Office of Minority Health in response to the pandemic’s impact on communities like ours. The grant will directly address inequities in racial and ethnic minority populations. Plus, other socially vulnerable populations, including racial and ethnic minority communities.

What Does The Partnership Entail?

The application to become a partner is open to local community-based organizations such as local businesses, healthcare centers, churches, etc. The partner’s role is to increase the availability, dissemination, adaptation, and use of culturally and linguistically appropriate, evidence-based health literacy practices and interventions. In addition, to ensure accurate, accessible, acceptable, and actionable training, health literacy practices, and intervention resources for the identified populations through a sub-award issued by the City of Lauderhill in an amount up to $24,000. in Lauderhill.

To become a partner, please contact the City’s Grants Division at 954-714-2173 or email at fmohamed@lauderhill-fl.gov.