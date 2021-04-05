New COVID-19 Vaccination Options for North Miami Beach Residents

[NORTH MIAMI BEACH] – As part of its continuing effort to prioritize the health and safety of the community in the midst of COVID-19, the City of North Miami Beach and Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo announce two new opportunities for area residents to get vaccinated, and one returning site for second doses.

Walk-up Vaccinations

On Wednesday, April 7, NMB will host a one-day walk-up site for free vaccinations at the NMB Library.

Florida residents will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines as directed under state and federal guidelines. No appointments are necessary at the site. They will administer vaccines from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or while supplies last. The library is located at 1601 NE 164 Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162. In addition, the city will distribute food to attendees. For more information, call 305-948-2970.

Homebound Vaccination Program

For residents who may be immunocompromised or homebound, the city will offer a one-day COVID-19 Homebound Vaccination Program. This will be held on Wednesday, April 7, in partnership with Pulse Clinical Alliance. Individuals must be 18 or older and meet eligibility requirements to qualify. To schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit: www.mymobilevax.com/miami/appointments/

Second Dose Vaccines

The NMB Allen Park Community Center vaccination site is open now through April 7. Residents who are eligible to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can do so at this site. The FEMA-supported site will operate from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. The park is located at 1770 NE 162 Street North Miami Beach, FL 33162.

Individuals must bring their CDC Vaccination Record Card with a “return on date” plus a valid government I.D.