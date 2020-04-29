Broward County Emergency Order Opens Some Parks and Public Spaces

Broward County Emergency Order Effective April 29

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County’s Emergency Order 20-08 allows for the limited opening of certain parks, natural areas, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses, pools and other amenities throughout the County for limited use.

This order comes as conditions in the County start to improve, yet the need to remain vigilant continues.

Broward County feels some restrictions can be safely lifted, while we count on the continued cooperation of our residents to observe the good health and safety practices recommended by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

See the Emergency Order for complete details on requirements, limitations and restrictions.

The decision to allow for an easing of restrictions throughout the County was made in consultation with our Cities and our neighboring counties. Staff worked collaboratively over the past two weeks to discuss the safety concerns involved in reopening facilities.

Under the Emergency Order, individual municipalities and facility owners/operators may enforce more stringent rules.

Parks allowed to open include specialty and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas. Activities like walking, running, and jogging are allowed, while use of park buildings or park equipment such as picnic tables and chairs, playgrounds, campgrounds, pools and outdoor exercise equipment remains prohibited. Residents are reminded to limit groups to no larger than ten (10) people in any park area.

See list of open parks operated by Broward County.

Emergency Order 20-08 also permits certain pools, pool decks and golf courses to open as long as social distancing rules and adherence to safety provisions are followed Additionally, housing developments will be able to open certain other recreational amenities on a limited basis.

Certain restrictions to recreational water access are also being lifted. All public and private boating ramps, piers and marinas may open with limitations, from 6AM to 7PM, unless otherwise determined by each host city. Boaters must adhere to all CDC, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat capacity guidelines.

In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-90, all beaches in Broward County will remain closed until further notice.

Please be reminded that all CDC guidelines, including those regarding social distancing, facial coverings and hygiene, must be observed at all times by all persons using any of these newly open amenities. This includes observing social distancing and when not possible wearing facial covering if within six (6) feet of others. Law enforcement agencies are authorized to enforce this order.

Violations of this order are prohibited and may result in the re-imposition of restrictions on the affected public amenities.