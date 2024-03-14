MIAMI – Since its inception, anywhere hip-hop went, activism was never far behind. 103.5 The Beat’s host, Papa Keith, upholds this sentiment through his annual gun-violence awareness hip-hop festival, People Matter Fest [PMF]. Produced through his nonprofit Papa Keith 4 People Matter (PK4PM ) Foundation and in partnership with Miami Dade County Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, will take place on Sunday, March 24, from 12noon-7 pm at Ives Estate Park (20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179). There will be a press conference to kick off the weekend on Friday, March 22 at Ives Estate Park at 10am.

People Matter Fest is a day of music, family fun, and, most importantly, advocacy. The county-acclaimed 24-hour ceasefire campaign, rallying Miami-Dade to refrain from gun use for the day. The ceasefire will start on March 23rd at 7pm. And remain throughout the festival which ends on Sunday, March 24th at 7pm.

The 24-Hour Ceasefire Campaign is an initiative organized by Papa Keith People Matter (PK4PM), a nonprofit foundation established by a seasoned radio personality and entrepreneur. PK4PM aims to empower communities by providing valuable resources through events that leverage Hip-Hop culture to attract young individuals. Additionally, the foundation offers Millennials and Gen Z youth a platform to express themselves through art, music, entrepreneurship, and activism mediums.

“In a world often marred by division and discord, it’s important that we unite, elevate, and advocate for one another,” says Papa Keith. “The People Matter Fest and 24-Hour Ceasefire Weekend embody the spirit of collective empowerment and resilience. Together, we have the power to effectuate meaningful change and create a future where every voice is heard, and every life matters.”

Show of Support – Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III

“I am proud to support the People Matter Fest and the 24-hour cease-fire campaign,” said Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III. “In a county as diverse as ours, unity is our strength, and this event exemplifies our shared commitment to fostering a community where everyone is valued. I urge all residents to join us in promoting peace, understanding, and solidarity during the 24-hour cease-fire campaign. Together, we can create a safer, more compassionate Miami-Dade County.”

Mothers Fighting for Justice

Romania Dukes, a fearless advocate and the driving force behind Mothers Fighting for Justice, tragically lost her son, De’Michael, to the senseless violence of guns in 2014. Despite her profound sorrow, she emerged as a beacon of strength, supporting mothers enduring parallel tragedies.

“I will not stand idly by as more mothers endure the same pain,” Romania asserts. “Our collective voices must reverberate throughout every corner of our community, advocating for peace. It’s time to relinquish firearms and reclaim our neighborhoods.” Stand with us in this crucial rallying cry. Together, we can construct a safer future for all. Make your mess your message; make your pain your purpose because the pain has no expiration date”, says Romania.

Utilizing Papa Keith’s influence and visibility, PK4PM showcases the talents of these demographics through its events and Papa Keith’s radio program, which airs on the popular 103.5 The Beat radio station Monday through Saturday. This platform allows PK4PM to effectively engage with and serve its target Millennial and Gen Z demographics.

Get Out and Vote

Encouraging attendees at the People Matter Fest to vote this election year is crucial as it empowers individuals to have a direct impact on shaping their communities. By participating in the electoral process, attendees can amplify their voices and ensure that those in positions of power hear their concerns. Every vote cast at the People Matter Fest represents a step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

“We are excited to partner with this event that connects with our young adults, and we look forward to engaging them in voting.” Jazmyn Walcott, Communications Director-Just Vote Period.

Artists performances include Grammy nominated artist Offset, Bossman DLow, Major Nine, Ace Hood, Ice Berg, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Skilla Baby, Mellow Rackz, I Candy, Frank Kastle and Mike Smiff to name a few.

2024 Sponsors

Sponsors include:103.5 The Beat Miami, Just Vote Period, The Carrie Meek Foundation, Chairman Oliver Gilbert III, Miami-Dade County Office of Neighborhood Safety, Attorney Big Al from 1-800-HURT-1-2-3, Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon- District 3, Miami-Dade College, The Children’s Trust, Dunkin Donuts, ¡Entérate! Marivi & Sara and FRRC.

For more information visit: https://www.peoplematterfest.com/