Politics

Palm Beach County General Ballot Recommendations

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Palm Beach County Ballot recommendations

PALM BEACH COUNTY – These Palm Beach County Ballot recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

Be Election Ready

  • Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29th
  • Ballot must be returned and received by Supervisor of Elections (SOE) at 7pm on Election Day
  • Early Voting Period: October 24 – November 8, 10am-7pm, go to any location
  • Election Day: – November 8th; must go to assigned precinct
  • Click here for research help with state and county amendments 

Palm Beach County Ballot recommendations

Ballot Recommendations

United States Senator
DEM – Val Demings

Congress District D23
DEM  – Jared Moskowitz

Congress District D24
DEM – Frederica Wilson

Congress District 25     
DEM  –  Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Governor  
DEM –  Charlie Crist

Attorney General    
DEM  – Aramis Ayala

Chief Financial Officer  
DEM – Adam Hattersley

Comm of Agriculture  
DEM – Naomi Blemur

FLORIDA HOUSE
District 87: Sienna Osta
District 90: Joe Cosello
District 91: Andy Thomson

District 92: Kelly Skidmore

Supreme Court Justice  

  • Charles Canady-  NO
  • John Couriel – YES
  • Jamie Grosshans – YES
  • Jorge Labarga – YES
  • Ricky Polston – YES

District Court of Appeal District 4 –  YES

  • NOP  Cory Ciklin
  • Dorian Damoorgian
  • Jonathan Gerber
  • Robert Gross
  • Spencer Levine
  • Melanie May
COUNTY COMMISSION
  • District 2: Greg Weiss
  • District 4: Robert Weinroth
  • District 6: Michelle McGovern
 SCHOOL BOARD
  • District 3: Karen Brill
  •  District 4: Erica Whitfield
  • District 6: Marcia Andrews
  • District 7: Edwin Ferguson
Amendments
  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO
  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO
  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services – NO
Information on amendments

Municipal Elections also being held. There are a number of municipal elections in Palm Beach County and amendments in County- research is ongoing.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Broward Supervisor of Elections Kicks Off Annual High School Voter Registration Drive Next Week

March 12, 2015

OAS Secretary General Travels to Trinidad and Tobago for CARICOM Meeting

July 3, 2013

Swearing-In Ceremony Planned for Newly Elected Broward County

November 14, 2008
Iota Pi Lambda - Voter Registration

South Dade Alphas Register Voters as Florida Tightens Voter Laws

October 26, 2021
Back to top button