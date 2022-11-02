Palm Beach County General Ballot Recommendations

PALM BEACH COUNTY – These Palm Beach County Ballot recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

Be Election Ready

Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29th

Ballot must be returned and received by Supervisor of Elections (SOE) at 7pm on Election Day

Early Voting Period: October 24 – November 8, 10am-7pm, go to any location

Election Day: – November 8th; must go to assigned precinct

Ballot Recommendations

United States Senator

DEM – Val Demings

Congress District D23

DEM – Jared Moskowitz

Congress District D24

DEM – Frederica Wilson

Congress District 25

DEM – Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Governor

DEM – Charlie Crist

Attorney General

DEM – Aramis Ayala

Chief Financial Officer

DEM – Adam Hattersley

Comm of Agriculture

DEM – Naomi Blemur

FLORIDA HOUSE

District 87: Sienna Osta

District 90: Joe Cosello

District 91: Andy Thomson

District 92: Kelly Skidmore

Supreme Court Justice

Charles Canady- NO

John Couriel – YES

Jamie Grosshans – YES

Jorge Labarga – YES

Ricky Polston – YES

District Court of Appeal District 4 – YES

NOP Cory Ciklin

Dorian Damoorgian

Jonathan Gerber

Robert Gross

Spencer Levine

Melanie May

COUNTY COMMISSION

District 2 : Greg Weiss

District 4 : Robert Weinroth

District 6: Michelle McGovern

SCHOOL BOARD

District 3 : Karen Brill

District 4 : Erica Whitfield

District 6 : Marcia Andrews

District 7: Edwin Ferguson

Amendments

State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO

– Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO

– Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services – NO

Information on amendments

Municipal Elections also being held. There are a number of municipal elections in Palm Beach County and amendments in County- research is ongoing.