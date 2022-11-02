Palm Beach County General Ballot Recommendations
PALM BEACH COUNTY – These Palm Beach County Ballot recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.
Be Election Ready
- Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29th
- Ballot must be returned and received by Supervisor of Elections (SOE) at 7pm on Election Day
- Early Voting Period: October 24 – November 8, 10am-7pm, go to any location
- Election Day: – November 8th; must go to assigned precinct
- Click here for research help with state and county amendments
Ballot Recommendations
United States Senator
DEM – Val Demings
Congress District D23
DEM – Jared Moskowitz
Congress District D24
DEM – Frederica Wilson
Congress District 25
DEM – Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Governor
DEM – Charlie Crist
Attorney General
DEM – Aramis Ayala
Chief Financial Officer
DEM – Adam Hattersley
Comm of Agriculture
DEM – Naomi Blemur
FLORIDA HOUSE
District 87: Sienna Osta
District 90: Joe Cosello
District 91: Andy Thomson
District 92: Kelly Skidmore
Supreme Court Justice
- Charles Canady- NO
- John Couriel – YES
- Jamie Grosshans – YES
- Jorge Labarga – YES
- Ricky Polston – YES
District Court of Appeal District 4 – YES
- NOP Cory Ciklin
- Dorian Damoorgian
- Jonathan Gerber
- Robert Gross
- Spencer Levine
- Melanie May
COUNTY COMMISSION
- District 2: Greg Weiss
- District 4: Robert Weinroth
- District 6: Michelle McGovern
SCHOOL BOARD
- District 3: Karen Brill
- District 4: Erica Whitfield
- District 6: Marcia Andrews
- District 7: Edwin Ferguson
Amendments
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services – NO
Information on amendments
- https://lwvfl.org/amendments-2022/
- https://www.clickorlando.com/results-2022/2022/09/22/heres-what-florida-amendment-3-means-on-the-november-ballot/
Municipal Elections also being held. There are a number of municipal elections in Palm Beach County and amendments in County- research is ongoing.