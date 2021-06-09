Miramar’s Vice Mayor Seeking Nominations of Caribbean American Community Leaders

[MIRAMAR] – In recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne is seeking to highlight Miramar residents. Specifically those who have made significant contributions to the Caribbean community and/or the Miramar community at large.

Vice Mayor Colbourne will recognize awardees at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 6 P.M.

Submit Nominations

Currently, the Vice Mayor is requesting nominations of Miramar residents for the award. The Vice Mayor’s One Miramar award provides a welcome forum to recognize those who have risen to the occasion at a time of great strife. Nominations should include a biography along with a brief description of the reasons why the person deserves to be nominated.

The nominations may be submitted either via email to ycolbourne@miramarfl.gov or by contacting the Vice Mayor’s office at 954-602-3143. Nominations should be received by Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Colbourne is a proponent of culture in Miramar. She believes that it is important to recognize those who are making meaningful contribution to the community. In 2020, the Vice Mayor recognized community leaders with roots from various nations. Nations including, Belize, Cuba, Guyana, Grenada, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad. This year, she would like to expand the list of recognitions.