Miramar Commissioner Edwards Launches “Community Conversations”

MIRAMAR – Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards is proud to announce the launch of “Community Conversations,” an engaging and informative event designed to foster open dialogue between the City of Miramar and its residents.

The inaugural event will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex at 6700 Miramar Parkway.

“Community Conversations” aims to create a platform for residents and businesses to gain a deeper understanding of the services and resources provided by the City while offering an opportunity to share ideas, concerns, and suggestions directly with City officials.

The first round of these talks will include City Departments: Economic Development & Housing, Financial Services, and Social Services. They will share important information about the services they provide.

“This initiative is about bridging the gap between City Hall and the people we serve,” said Commissioner Edwards. “I want residents and business owners to feel empowered and informed, and I also want to hear from them about how we can improve and better serve our community.”

Recognizing Haitian American Leaders

As part of the evening’s program, four Haitian American leaders will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the community:

Farah Larrieux , Director of THELAR Management Group

, Director of THELAR Management Group Edna LaRoche-Labrousse , Executive Assistant to Mayor Wayne Messam and Media Personality

, Executive Assistant to Mayor Wayne Messam and Media Personality Rhonda Veersawmy LeBlanc & Pierre LeBlanc , Founders of Rhonda’s Eye Alliance Inc.

, Founders of Rhonda’s Eye Alliance Inc. Dessalines Ferdinand, Publisher of Le Floridien Newspaper

This recognition celebrates their tireless efforts and significant impact on the Miramar community, particularly during Haitian American Heritage Month.

The gathering guarantees a stimulating and informative experience, with interactive dialogues allowing city officials, residents, and business proprietors to share insights. City departments will showcase useful resources and initiatives.

Attendees can see local talent. They can also enjoy free snacks. There will be many opportunities to meet community leaders and City representatives.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Residents are encouraged to reserve their spot by visiting CommunityConversations-May.eventbrite.com.