Meet Carson ‘Eddy’ Edwards: Candidate for Miramar Commission

MIRAMAR – Carson “Eddy” Edwards, a dynamic entrepreneur, dedicated community leader, and health advocate, has officially announced his candidacy for Miramar Commission Seat 4 in the upcoming elections on March 11, 2025. Eddy has over 30 years of service to the community. He brings a lot of experience and strong leadership. He is passionate about promoting unity and progress. His campaign theme is “Stronger Together.”

Seat 4 was recently vacated by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, who was elected to the Broward County Commission in the November 5, 2024, elections. Eddy aims to build on this legacy by continuing the work of addressing community needs and fostering growth in Miramar.

Eddy’s impact on Miramar spans decades as a successful entrepreneur and civic leader. As Managing Partner of Stingez Night Club and co-founder of the Jamaican Jerk Festival, he has not only boosted the local economy but also brought cultural vibrancy to the city.

Eddy has used his radio programs and community projects to help residents get involved in politics. He encourages them to speak up for their needs. This work helps create a stronger and more inclusive Miramar.

“As a proud resident, and business owner in Miramar for over three decades, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside neighbors to grow and strengthen our city,” said Edwards. “This campaign is not about me—it’s about us. Together, we can ensure every resident has a voice, every dollar is spent wisely, and every neighborhood is safe and thriving.”

Campaign Launch Kick-Off Event

To officially launch the campaign, Eddy and his team will host a Kick-Off Event on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. This event will offer residents a chance to connect with Eddy, learn about his vision for Miramar, and join the movement to create a brighter future.

Eddy is a family man. He has been married to his wife Bridget for 37 years. His son Kareem, is a firefighter in the City of Miami. Eddy cares about wellness and the community. His dedication inspires others to live a healthy and purposeful life.

Eddy’s campaign focuses on important issues. These include affordable housing, community engagement, support for local businesses, and sustainable development. He believes in the power of collaboration to address challenges and create opportunities for all Miramar residents.

“I am running to represent all of Miramar and to ensure that we continue to build a city where everyone can succeed,” Edwards stated. “Together, we are stronger.”

For more information on Carson “Eddy” Edwards and his campaign, including voter registration details and ways to get involved, visit www.EddyForMiramar.com.