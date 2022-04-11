Minister Vaz to Assume Chairmanship of Inter-American Committee of Science and Technology

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaica’s Minister of Science and Technology Daryl Vaz, is to assume the chairmanship of the Inter-American Committee of Science and Technology (COMCYT) at the end of April for a period of three years.

The Inter-American Committee of Science and Technology (COMCYT) is designed to define and execute the Organization of American States (OAS) policy on scientific, technological and innovative partnership for development within the Latin American and Caribbean region.

“At the end of April, I will take over as chairman of the Committee of Science and Technology. I look forward to working with all member states. Especially to see how we can create a holistic plan to help member states going forward,” Minister Vaz said during a courtesy call on Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro, at the OAS headquarters in Washington, DC on Monday April 4.

Minister Vaz accompanied by the Principal Director in the Ministry, Dr. Natwine Gardener and the Deputy permanent representative of Jamaica to the OAS, Mr. Deon Williams, met with the OAS Secretary General. They held discussions on OAS and Jamaica collaboration on renewable energies, connectivity, and the Minister’s impending chairmanship of the COMCYT.

He also held meetings with officials of the United States Agency for International Development USAID. They spoke about assistance with technology and renewable energies for Jamaica, of which USAID has been very helpful. Vaz advised that one of the projects which has been slated for Jamaica, is a solar rooftop project. It was successfully undertaken in Puerto Rico and which USAID is looking to implement in Jamaica.

Starlink

The Science, Energy and Technology minister also met with representatives of Starlink in relation to smart cities expansion. As well as satellite services across Jamaica which he said “was positioned to help us as we are coming out of COVID especially our schools”.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX. They provide satellite Internet access coverage to 28 countries on Earth with ambition to extend coverage to the whole world. To date, 2,335 Starlinks have been launched, with 2,110 still in orbit.

Minister Vaz expressed gratitude to Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the OAS Her Excellency Audrey Marks for arranging the numerous meetings which he said were very successful and will redound to Jamaica’s benefit.