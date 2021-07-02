4 Reasons Why You Should Switch To Using Solar Energy

Investing in a solar system is one of the best decisions you could make for your home. Millions of homeowners around the world are already doing it and reaping big from the investment.

But, if you are still unsure how exactly solar is good for you, you’ve come to the right place. In this review, we will provide four solid reasons why you have to switch to solar energy.

Let’s get started.

1. Solar Power Saves So Much Money

One of the biggest incentives of using solar energy is the financial savings you’ll make. How much will you save? Well, with a good system, you can save up to $1390 every year and as much as $30,000 in 20 years.

The savings will ultimately depend on the type and number of panels installed, your energy consumption, electricity costs in your area, the amount of sunlight in your location, and how the system is installed.

Besides the obvious relief on your electricity bill, solar power can also generate income for you if you’re producing more energy than you need. Many homeowners sell excess energy to the grid earning a good amount of money. In fact, if you are efficient with your energy consumption, you can get your ROI at an incredible rate. You’ll then start earning profits off the energy your panels are producing.

Moreover, solar energy can make you eligible for federal and state tax credits. These programs are designed to encourage homeowners to switch to green energy by reducing the installation charges.

Tax credits vary from state to state. For instance, in Florida, there’s a 6% exemption on home solar system sales. So, when you are looking for a Florida free quote on solar installation, be sure to ask about this and other rebates or perks you may qualify for. You should also know that these credits change from time to time, so take advantage of them while they’re still available.

Finally, a solar energy system increases the value of your property. Reports show the system can raise your property’s value by around 4%. Therefore, don’t let the fact that you’re hoping to sell your home in the future stop you from switching to solar energy. The investment will help you earn more from your property.

2. Solar Energy Is Good For The Environment

Fossil fuels like coal and natural gas are directly linked to greenhouse gas emissions. The fuels emit GHGs, which trap heat, making it harder for the earth to cool off. This has resulted in rising temperatures that are causing global warming. Not only is this responsible for drastic climate change, but it has also been linked to severe health issues like cancer.

Fossil fuels are also straining finite natural resources like water. The process of extracting, burning, and transporting the fuels consumes lots of water. A good number of power plants have also been linked to water pollution, which affects marine life.

By switching to solar energy, you’ll effectively help to reduce the menace that is fossil fuels. This clean energy source does not require any water to run. It also converts the abundant free energy from the sun into electricity without emitting any greenhouse gases.

Your switch will reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources. This means less carbon footprint. Water consumption and pollution will also drop dramatically.

3. The Performance Of Solar Energy Is Guaranteed

All solar panel systems come with a performance guarantee. The terms normally vary depending on where you buy the system from. However, the majority of companies provide a warranty of between 20 to 25 years.

Most of these panels will retain at least 80% performance after 25 years which is very impressive. It essentially means you can rely on your panels for at least 35 years. By this time, the investment will have paid for itself, and you’ll probably be enjoying free electricity from the sun.

4. Fewer Power Interruptions

Unlike traditional electricity that can easily be interrupted by a fault in the network, a well-installed solar system is less prone to interruptions.

Also, you will always be in control of the system so you can address any issues as swiftly as they arise.

Meanwhile, solar panel batteries will help you store electricity and use it when your panels are underperforming. For instance, the electricity generated during the day is stored and used at night.

The batteries can also power your home during storms and other extreme weather conditions.

It’s worth pointing out that solar panels do not require a lot of maintenance. In fact, maintenance duties are mostly limited to cleaning the panels and ensuring no debris is blocking the sun.

You cannot go wrong with solar energy. It cuts your electricity bills, saves the environment, and eliminates power interruption issues. The 20+ years of warranty is the icing on the cake. Make the switch today.