Mind Food International Introduces Savannah, Georgia to the Caribbean Leadership and Purpose Summit

SAVANNAH – Mind Food International Limited in association with Gray Focus Training Solutions, Rondell Positive Movement International, Happy Moments Ontario and Kaycia Walker LLC will host the first ever Caribbean Leadership & Purpose Summit in Savannah, Georgia under the theme: “Sustaining Economic Development Through Diaspora Partnership,” on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Click here to register to attend.

The inaugural staging of the Caribbean Leadership & Purpose Summit is poised to create impactful linkages between the Caribbean Nationals living in Savannah and the wider Savannah District. The objective is to develop leaders within the Diaspora who will influence and transform their community through purposeful living.

This event also seeks to highlight the growing Caribbean population in Savannah, Georgia, and the impact their present and future involvement in business, education, sports, and other areas has in advancing minority groups within the region.

Guest Speakers

Specially invited speakers for the summit include the Mayor of Savannah, Van Johnson, Mrs Sally-Ann Gray – Entrepreneur and Educator, Special Guest Artiste, Rondell Positive.

Presenting Partners

Mind Food International Limited (MFIL) is a Leadership Development & HR Consultancy that provides HR Solutions such as training, succession planning, strategic planning, and outsourcing services to large manufacturing organizations within Jamaica. Their flagship event, the Caribbean Leadership Summit has been hosted twice in South Florida and has attracted the support of Mayor Wayne Messam among other distinguished leaders.

Gray Focus Training Solutions is a premiere training company, providing solutions to small corporate teams looking to achieve big strategic goals and objectives. Training solutions include public speaking and communication skills training for customer service teams, personal development and mindset development workshops for team leads and managers and the creation of curricula for internal corporate universities and training departments.

Rondell Positive Movement International Limited has a mission to empower individuals to impact the world by identifying and activating their PURPOSE. (The advancement of the welfare of the whole human race). Transforming Nations through (4M’s): Music, Motivation, Mentorship and Media.

Happy Moments Ontario is an organization edged on the precept that preparation propels PURPOSE. HMO is therefore geared towards promoting events which aims to build connections, bridge gaps, empower, educate, encourage, and embrace PURPOSE. HMO believes having a plan is paramount to success as those who fail to plan, plan to fail.

Kaycia Walker LLC is a professional personal development organization that aims to inspire growth and effect change among women and youth through mentorship, coaching, and public speaking services.

Who Should Attend

Natassia Wright, Executive Director of the Caribbean Leadership Summit anticipates an audience of entrepreneurs, executives, youth leaders, supervisors and Caribbean natives who are seeking to grow in their field while maximizing on linkages between the Caribbean and the Diaspora.

The event will focus on shifting leadership culture, financial opportunities in the Caribbean, mentorship and legacy creation.

She further stated “The purpose of Mind Food International is to develop third world leaders so that they can transform their world around them, so it is only befitting that we engage the people in the Diaspora who have their country’s interest at heart.”