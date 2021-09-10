Ways to Prevent Common Construction Site Hazards

Despite modern advancements in safety gear and technology, construction work is still one of the most dangerous professions. While working with heavy machinery and equipment around hazardous materials can be difficult enough for experienced employees, not to mention new hires and interns, individuals must learn the proper techniques to minimize accidents. A few common-sense practices can go a long way in preventing accidents and injuries that will require construction site workers’ compensation to treat. In this article, we will go through some tips on how to prevent the most common Construction site hazards.

Wear a safety helmet and boots when

While it may not be necessary to wear a hard hat or boots every time you step onto the site, wearing these protective pieces of equipment is certainly recommended. Wearing safety items like helmets and heavy boots will prevent head and foot injuries that can result in fatal consequences. Boots allow for a firmer grip on the floor, as well as provide support to injured ankles. It is important to have both hard hats and boots fitted correctly so they don’t fall off during work. As an individual works on higher levels of a site, it becomes more difficult to maintain balance, especially in windy conditions.

Falls from heights

When working on high levels, it is important to be aware of the potential for fall hazards. Falling from heights can result in head or back injuries that may leave the victim permanently injured. If working high up, make sure to maintain a good grip on the floor and avoid placing equipment at the edge of an area where it might fall off. The legal professionals from David Resnick & Associates, P.C commented that getting injured on a construction site while working on high levels can be a life-changing event so it’s important to always take extra precautions in these situations. To prevent falls, workers need to use personal fall protection systems like harnesses and lanyards when working at a height where a fall would lead to many serious injuries.

Electrocution

Electrocutions are one of the most common causes of work-related deaths in construction sites. One important way to prevent electric shock is to avoid wet areas within the site unless there are protective mats. If you must work in a damp area, ensure that the equipment has proper grounding systems. Also, make sure not to overload circuits or break any electrical laws. If you notice any faulty wiring, inform your supervisor immediately. Wearing rubber-soled shoes also prevents the risk of electric shock, as the rubber material acts as an insulator.

Another important safety measure is to make sure that all power tools and equipment have proper safety features, such as an insulating handle. This prevents accidents where a worker accidentally grabs onto something that is actively being powered up, which can cause electrocution.

Inhalation of Toxic Fumes

This is one of the most common causes of acute injuries and fatalities on construction sites. Exposure to various toxic fumes can lead to a variety of health issues, including pulmonary edema, headaches, nausea, throat irritation, and nasal bleeding. One way to prevent or reduce inhalation of potentially harmful gasses is by not smoking in hazardous areas. When it comes to construction sites, smoking and equipment should never mix. Allowing smoke and fumes to linger increases the possibility of breathing in harmful pollutants.

Oftentimes, individuals who work within enclosed spaces with high levels of toxic gasses might resort to wearing masks or face guards that prevent the inhalation of dangerous substances. Individuals must ventilate the area when they are done working to clear out harmful gasses that have been emitted from equipment or materials.

Pinched, Cut, or Crushed Limbs

While construction site injuries can result in fatalities, there are several simple precautions that workers can take to prevent these types of accidents from occurring. Wearing the proper safety equipment will keep limbs protected and safe from pinched, cut, or crushed injuries which could lead to amputation and other serious health concerns. Some items of protective gear include steel-toe boots or shoes, earplugs, protective eyewear, and hard hats. Another way to prevent injuries is staying alert throughout the workday. If an individual is aware of potential hazards, they can take the necessary actions to avoid getting injured.

Whether you are an intern entering the workforce for the first time or an experienced construction worker looking to refresh your skills, it is important to follow all applicable rules and regulations to prevent any kind of serious injuries from occurring. Working on a construction site can be a dangerous business so it’s important to always prioritize safety when it comes to working.

Hopefully, this article has helped you learn more about how important it is to prevent common construction site hazards before having to deal with the consequences.