Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – April 10th 2018

Patrick Maitland appointed CRO for Jamaican Consulate General in New York

NEW YORK – Communication, trade and agricultural specialist Patrick Maitland has been appointed Community Relations Officer (CRO) at the Jamaican Consulate General office in New York City. Mr. Maitland, who assumes office on April 3, 2018, is the founder and publisher of the Street Hype Newspaper in New York and the influential The Agriculturalist newspaper […]