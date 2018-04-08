Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – April 3rd 2018

Ambassador Marks Receives 2018 Distinguished Diplomat Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks accepts the Howard University Women Ambassadors 2018 Distinguished Diplomat Award from Lecturer Dr. Marie-Line Sephocle, at the 23rd Women Ambassadors Conference at the Blackburn Center, Howard University, on Thursday April 5, 2018. Ambassador Marks was recognized for being the first female Ambassador from […]