Mighty Crown Cruises for Third Win at ‘Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise’ Sound Clash

New York – Mighty Crown “The Far East Rulers” are cruising for a third consecutive victory at “Sound Clash at Sea,” the riveting Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise sound clash!

And after last year’s explosive win — defeating Tony Matterhorn, Fire Links and King Turbo — thousands of travelers and sound clash enthusiasts await the return and repeat victory of the fiery sound!

With videos of last year’s epic “Sound Clash at Sea” still getting top bill on social media, it’s no wonder excitement for the clash has peaked.

Armed with memorable and quotable powerhouse dubs from the likes of Tarrus Riley, Taranchyla and Bunji Garlin, among other top artists, Mighty Crown decimated their competition last year, during what many have lauded as one of the cruise’s most entertaining moments.

With dead on speeches that flawlessly connected with their dubs and specials, combined with electrifying and energetic performances, Mighty Crown sparked roars from the massive “Sound Clash at Sea” audience!

The sound plans to again unleash their winning formula at the 2017 edition of “Sound Clash at Sea,” which sees them facing off against World Clash champions King Turbo, Tony Matterhorn and David Rodigan on Thursday, November 16 during the popular cruise that sails from November 13 – November 18, 2017.

For Mighty Crown, the “Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise” holds a special place. The winning sound has been aboard the themed cruise since it’s inception in 2014, whether in the capacity of clashing or taking the stage to entertain the massive with Reggae and Dancehall music! The sound sees the cruise as an ideal way of exposing people to sound clash and sound system culture.

Mighty Crown, who hails from Yokohama, Japan, is one of the industry’s most successful sound systems, amassing an abundance of fans, sound clash victories, endorsements, businesses, appearances and media attention over the course of their 25+ year career. With sound system culture as their driving force, the sound is at the forefront of Japan’s bustling Reggae and Dancehall movement.