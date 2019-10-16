Miami’s newest live stage performance attraction is welcoming all comedians

The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. Introduces The Glasshouse Comedy Experience, Wednesday, October 16, 2019

MIAMI – October is National Arts and Humanities Month, and the team behind the successful monthly Lyric Live series at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (819 NW 2nd Ave, Historic Overtown) will kick off the Glasshouse Comedy Experience on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 7:00 pm.

The show starts at 7:30 pm. Hosted this month by Keva D, featuring Kitchen “Fat and Funny,” Comedian Tiana, The Glasshouse Comedy Experience is where only the sharpest comedians can throw rocks from a house of glass and survive.

This month’s inaugural show will be headlined by Comedian TuRae Gordon (Underground Kings, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam).

The Glasshouse Comedy Experience is sponsored by the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency, Miami-Dade County Targeted Initiative Grant, Faahpn & Imls.

Showtime is at 7:30, and tickets are available HERE.

The Glasshouse Experience will be held every 3rd Wednesday of the month. Professional comedians show up and show out with hilarious, side-splitting, belly-aching jokes.

A key highlight of the night is the opportunity for an amateur comic to participate in the “5 Minutes of Fame” segment. If the person can survive the audience at the Glasshouse, they win a chance to perform at a later date. The segment provides an excellent opportunity to test out your comedic skills.

If you are looking for raw, uncensored, and uncut stand-up comedy, then the Glasshouse Comedy Experience is the place to be. So come and enjoy this club styled setting that puts you up close and personal with some of the best local and national comedians.

The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. each month will transform their beautiful glass lobby of the Historic Lyric Theater for the audience to enjoy the experience.

Grab a friend or two and join them as the Glasshouse Experience will provide you the laughter you need to get through the rest of your workweek.

Seating is limited and assigned. Comedy talent changes monthly, and a show line-up can change without notice.

For any VIP inquiries, contact them directly at 786-708-4610. All guests are required to be 21 years of age and older.