Miami Reggae Festival Delivered the Sounds as Promised

by Howard Campbell

[MIAMI] – Though it did not attract the impressive crowds of previous years, organizers of the Miami Reggae Festival are pleased with performances of sound systems that played at the August 7-8 event.

Held at Opa-Locka Marketplace, it featured sound systems from South Florida and New York. The Sound Systems saluted a movement that helped develop Jamaican music and pop culture.

“The sound systems showed up and gave spectacular performances. The production was top-notch, from lights, video and audio. Truly showed that the culture can manage any level stage. And, only deserves the best,” said Alfonso Brooks, a co-founder and organizer of Miami Reggae Festival. “It was a joy to watch and listen to the decades of reggae gone by and to visualize what the future holds.”

He added that, “Although the turnout left much to be desired, the mood and energy of those in attendance was simply beautiful.”

Brooks said with the exception of Germany’s Warrior Sound International, the other advertised ‘sounds’ including Downbeat The Ruler out of New York, were present.

Downbeat The Ruler Receives Award

The city of Opa-Locka presented Anthony “Tony Screw” Rookwood, founder of Downbeat The Ruler, with an award for his tireless contribution to reggae. Born in Jamaica, he started the ‘sound’ 50 years ago in The Bronx, New York.

Brooks said another disappointment was being unable to gather an adequate amount of food. In an effort to assist impoverished in sections of South Florida. That has been the Miami Reggae Festival’s main objective since it was first held in 2010.

“We did not get to collect the amount of food as we have in the past due to the turnout. We are grateful to those that attended and donated as well as Grace Kennedy Foods for their donations,” he said.

Sampling of Sound Systems in effect