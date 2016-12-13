By December 13, 2016 1 Comments Read More →

Miami Dolphins Players Ride Along With Broward County Sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY –  Miami Dolphins players Jelani Jenkins, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas joined members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to show support and take part in a ride-along.

Both groups jointly engaged the community, passed out football trading cards sponsored by Panini America and discussed community policing at Broward County Sheriff’s roll call.

The idea for this collaboration was borne from a town hall meeting in September with The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), community leaders, law enforcement and youth coaches.

Scenes from Miami Dolphins Ride Along With The Broward Sheriff’s Office 

(Photo Credit: Miami Dolphins)

Jelani Jenkins and Michael Thomas at Broward Sheriff's Office Roll Call

Jelani Jenkins and Michael Thomas at Broward Sheriff’s Office Roll Call

Jelani Jenkins Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills with Broward Sheriff's Office

(L-R) Jelani Jenkins Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills with Broward Sheriff’s Office

Kenny Stills talks with Broward Sheriff's Officers

Kenny Stills talks with Broward Sheriff’s Officers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kenny Stills visits the community with Broward Sheriff's Office.

Kenny Stills visits the community with Broward Sheriff’s Office.

 

 

Kenny Stills passing out NFL trading cards by Panini America with Broward Sheriff's Office

Kenny Stills passing out NFL trading cards by Panini America with Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Thomas passing out NFL trading cards by Panini America with Broward Sheriff's Office

Michael Thomas passing out NFL trading cards by Panini America with Broward Sheriff’s Office

Posted in: Local News
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: