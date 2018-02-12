Emergency Travel Advisory Issued for the State of Florida

Coalition of statewide groups fearing for the safety of immigrants issues an emergency travel advisory warning people of color that travel to Florida involves many risks

FLORIDA — Immigrants across Florida feel more threatened than ever before, with attacks on the national level being amplified by local anti-immigrant policies and corporations that refuse to protect their customers.

In response, Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), Mi Familia Vota, CAIR-FL, QLatinx, Latino Justice PRLDEF, Central Florida Jobs With Justice, Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, Florida Student Power Network, Organize Florida, Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority, Iniciativa Accion Puertorriquena, Interfaith Council of Central FL, Faith in Florida, Alianza Americas, and the Advancement Project have released an Emergency Travel Advisory for the State of Florida.

Major actions will be happening statewide on Wednesday, February 14th, in conjunction with the release of the Emergency Travel Advisory.

In January, sheriffs from 17 Florida counties announced plans to work more closely than ever with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to target immigrants for deportation.

But even before this new deportation scheme, Florida already had a dramatic spike in the number of ICE arrests, the highest in the country, and videos of a Jamaican grandmother being profiled and detained on a Greyhound bus and a man from Trinidad being dragged away from a bus in handcuffs have been viewed by millions of people across the world.

In light of these facts, all immigrants are urged to reconsider visiting Florida and especially recommended to avoid high risk areas, including ports, airports and Greyhound stations.

While a boycott is not being recommended at this time, travelers to Florida are being asked to use discretion, understand their risks and seek legal advice.

Anyone who wants more information about their constitutional rights when in contact with law enforcement or border patrol should call the FLIC Immigrant Hotline for assistance in Spanish, English, and Kreyol: 1-888-600-5762.

List of Statewide Actions

ORLANDO

WHEN: February 14, 11 AM

WHERE: Caribbean Sunshine Bakery, 2528 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

TAMPA

WHEN: February 14, 11 AM

WHERE: Hillsborough County Center, 601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602

WEST PALM BEACH

WHEN: February 14, 11 AM

WHERE: Greyhound Station, 203 South Tamarind Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FORT LAUDERDALE

WHEN: February 14, 5:30 PM

WHERE: Greyhound Station, 515 NE 3rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

MIAMI

WHEN: February 14, 11 AM

WHERE: Miami Torch of Friendship, 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132