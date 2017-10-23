28th annual Museums Association of the Caribbean conference to be held in Miami

National Museum of African American History and Culture hosts Museums Association of the Caribbean’s 28th Annual Conference

MIAMI – The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will host the 28th annual Museums Association of the Caribbean (MAC) conference in Miami Tuesday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 26, in partnership with MAC and the Association of African American Museums.

The conference brings together over 100 professionals from African American and Caribbean museums, archives, libraries, cultural centers and academia.

This year’s theme, “Breaking Boundaries: Transcending Geographies, Disciplines and Identities,” explores connections between museums and cultural institutions and their audiences across vast geographic spaces.

Museums Association of the Caribbean events and plenary sessions will take place at several cultural institutions throughout greater Miami, including the Vizcaya Museums and Gardens, Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Black Archives and Historic Lyric Theater of South Florida, and the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora.

The full conference schedule is available here.

MAC sessions and panels will cover issues facing museums in the Caribbean and across the globe, including conservation and disaster preparedness, funding, the museum role in social cohesion and cultural tourism, programming and establishing universal standards for digitizing collections.

Museums Association of the Caribbean Conference highlights include a kick-off tour of Miami’s historic Caribbean and African American neighborhoods: Coconut Grove, Little Havana and Little Haiti Monday, Oct. 23; complimentary tours of the Pérez Art Museum of Miami; a Welcome Plenary featuring MAC founder and director of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, Alissandra Cummins, Tuesday, Oct. 24; and a closing ceremony featuring National Museum of African American History and Culture Associate Director Deborah L. Mack and curator Joanne Hyppolite, Thursday, Oct. 26.