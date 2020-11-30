The Best of Jamaica 2020 Awards to Be Announced Virtually on Facebook

Jamaicans.com’s Best of Jamaica 2020 Awards – December 5th Jamaicans.com’s Best of Jamaica 2020 Awards – December 5th

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Winners of The Best of Jamaica 2020 awards will be announced on Jamaicans.com live Facebook show on December 5, 2020 at 5:00 pm. The show will be broadcasted on the Jamaicans.com’s Facebook platform at facebook.com/ onelovejamaica.

People were surveyed on “What is the best of Jamaica?” in Jamaica and where they live abroad.

The “Best of Jamaica’ survey results will reveal the Best in Jamaican food and culture on the island and in major cities across the United States, Canada, and Europe that boast large populations of Jamaican nationals.

“The year 2020 had its challenges, but we can still celebrate the Best of Jamaica on the island and abroad. We had to adjust to the pandemic but hope the results reflect the best of Jamaica wherever you are,” said Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com. “It is great to see Jamaica’s influences in the world in the areas of food, music, and culture.”

There were two surveys, The Best of Jamaica Abroad and The Best of Jamaica in Jamaica. The questions included Jamaican restaurants, Jamaican beaches, Jamaican patties, and more.

The Best of Jamaica Abroad Survey

The Best of Jamaica Abroad asks those who live outside of Jamaica and have knowledge of their Jamaican community in the cities of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Hartford, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Orlando, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington DC.

The survey asked persons to identify the:

Best Local Jamaican Patty Shop/Bakery

Best Place to Buy Jamaican Groceries

Best Local Jamaican Restaurant

Annual Jamaican/Caribbean Event You Missed Attending the Most Due to COVID-19

The Best of Jamaica in Jamaica Survey

The Best of Jamaica in Jamaica asks locals and those have visited the island recently to name:

The Best Tourist Attraction in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Best Overall Beach

Best Hotel

Best Restaurant Best

Best Jerk Chicken,

Best Patties,

Best Escovitch Fish,

Best Jamaican Reggae Artist,

Best TV Personality/Host,

Best Jamaican Reggae Music Video of 2020,

Best Jamaican Social Media Page (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok)

The Annual Event You Missed Attending the Most Due to COVID-19