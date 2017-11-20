Miami Dolphins Partner with Hyundai to Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Miami Dolphins continue to serve the South Florida Community

Miami – The Miami Dolphins have continued their longstanding tradition of serving the community and assisting those in need during the 2017 season.

Throughout the year, Dolphins players, cheerleaders, alumni and staff have visited numerous schools, hospitals and community centers throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

As the holidays approach, the Dolphins stayed true to their commitment to serve the community. On Monday afternoon, the Dolphins partnered with Hyundai to distribute Thanksgiving meals to 500 South Florida families.

“Hyundai is proud to again partner with the Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving outreach program,” Hyundai Regional Merchandising Manager Mike Donahoo said. “Giving back in the communities our team members live and work in is a big part of who we are; it’s very rewarding and we have looked forward to participating.”

The event commenced with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum greeting the families at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.

“We’re proud to continue this long-standing tradition in South Florida with our team and coaches,” Tannenbaum said. “We’re invested in giving back, and always look forward to this event around Thanksgiving to help bring joy to the holiday for those in need.”

Players, coaches, mascot T.D., the Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization and Hyundai staff lined up to distribute meals from Publix that serve 7-8 people each and include a turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, marshmallow delight and cranberry-orange relish. The families, pre-selected by Feeding South Florida from 50 nonprofit partner agencies, also had the chance to take photos with and get autographs from the players.

“Usually for most of the week we’re focusing on playing the game that we love, but there’s so much more that goes on in this community, it’s bigger than football,” Dolphins Defensive End Cameron Wake said. “When you get the time to step away from the game and focus on things that matter – like the less fortunate – doing whatever you can for the people that cheer you on and seeing the smiles on their faces with your brothers, it’s a tremendous honor and we’re having a lot of fun at the same time.”

In total over the recent weeks, the Dolphins distributed Publix gift cards and turkeys to feed more than 1500 families throughout South Florida, including visits with alumni, cheerleaders and executives to West Miami, Little Haiti, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Liberty City, Hialeah/Miami Lakes, Little Havana and South Dade.

This event follows players, alumni and staff last week taking 125 students shopping for their Thanksgiving meals at Publix.