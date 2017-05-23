Miami-Dade School Board to salute Association of Haitian Educators of Dade and Freedom Writers

MIAMI – District 1 School Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon III will salute AHED, Inc. (Association of Haitian Educators of Dade) and the Freedom Writers during the May meeting of the Miami-Dade School Board to recognize their invaluable contributions to the community.

AHED was founded in 1989 because of the need for an organization capable of championing the educational rights of the Haitian community. The members of AHED, under the leadership of current president, Bernadette Pierre, remain steadfast in their relentless pursuit of systematic improvement in the quality of education delivered to students in Miami-Dade County.

The award-winning Viking Freedom Writers of Miami Norland Senior High School and Florida Freedom Writers have inspired countless young people to choose creative writing and spoken word to express their feelings. The Freedom Writers have not only changed lives but have saved lives.

The impetus for these two groups was the classroom of language arts teacher Precious Symonette. Her accomplishments as an educator and with the Freedom Writers were significant in her selection as 2017 Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year and as a finalist for Florida’s Teacher of the Year.