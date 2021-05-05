Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Names Jeff Lozama as Chairman of the Board

[MIAMI] – The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) hosted its Annual Business Leaders Luncheon, “Business Outlook 2021 and Beyond” on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency Miami.

MDCC installed its incoming Board Leadership. Jeff Lozama, President CMS International, was installed as the Board Chairman and is the first Haitian to hold this position.

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) Board

The board also includes:

Chairwoman Elect – Lynda Harris, Vice President, Henderson Financial Group

– Lynda Harris, Vice President, Henderson Financial Group Secretary – Shelia Powell Cohen, Executive Director Advancement, and Alumni Affairs, Florida Memorial University

– Shelia Powell Cohen, Executive Director Advancement, and Alumni Affairs, Florida Memorial University Treasurer – Jean Belizaire, First Vice President Treasury Solutions, Sun Trust/Now Truist

– Jean Belizaire, First Vice President Treasury Solutions, Sun Trust/Now Truist Parliamentarian – Baldwyn Rodriguez English Jr., Esquire, External Affairs Manager, Miami Dade County Florida Power & Light Company

Gratitude

Lozama was grateful and posted his gratitude on his social media page:

“I had the honor of being inducted as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the @mia_dadechamber at the incredible Annual Business Leaders Luncheon. As the first in-person event post-COVID-19, I was absolutely thrilled to share the space with my esteemed colleagues and chamber members to discuss the opportunities coming to Miami and the future of what this community can and will look like in 2021 and the years to come. Congratulations to all the winners of the Business Leaders Awards. Special felicitations to our Past Chairwoman, @teresafoxx and my beloved niece @vanessajosephesq on your awards! Great job to our CEO @livelearnloveletgod and staff!”

Fireside Chat

During the Luncheon, Bernadette Morris, President of Sonshine Communications, hosted a fireside chat. A chat with Nancy Meyer, President, Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald. Felecia Hatcher, Executive Director, Center for Black Innovation, also joined the fireside chat to collectively discuss “Business Outlook, 2021 and Beyond.”

Business Leaders Awards

MDCC recognized its Business Leaders Awards, including Corporate Business of the Year – Miami Marlins, Dexter Foster Small Business of the Year – DRT Behavioral Services, Large Non-profit of the Year – AARP Florida, Small Non-profit of the Year – Girl Power Rocks, Rising Star of the Year – Vanessa Joseph, ESQ, and Board Member of the Year – Teresa Foxx, CPA.