Local News

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 20th Holiday Gala

Celebrating “The Year of Engagement” with Flo Rida as Headline Performer

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce 20th Annual Holiday Gala
The Chamber looks forward to celebrating small businesses. It credits its members, partners, and supporters for helping build one of the nation’s most dynamic and diverse small-business communities.
Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 20th Holiday Gala
Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce president, G. Eric Knowles, is shown presenting the Distinguished Services Award in 2022. He is joined by the Honorary Gala Chairman Al West and board members.

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) proudly announces its 20th Annual Holiday Gala, an evening dedicated to elevating community engagement, championing economic opportunity, and celebrating five decades of service to Miami-Dade’s vibrant business ecosystem. This year’s milestone celebration will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Hilton Miami Downtown, featuring an electrifying performance by global superstar Flo Rida.

2025 Honorary Gala Chairman

The Chamber welcomes Dr. Willie Logan as the 2025 Honorary Gala Chairman. A visionary leader, longtime public servant, and unwavering advocate for community advancement, Dr. Logan continues to shape the narrative and trajectory of Miami-Dade through his tireless commitment to opportunity, equity, and empowerment.

“As we celebrate the ‘Year of Engagement,’ I extend my heartfelt gratitude for our Chairman Dr. Logan for his continued support—not only of the Chamber, but of the transformative work he leads throughout our community,” said G. Eric Knowles, President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.

“This year we honor our collective progress, recognize the leaders who inspire us, and highlight the unity that makes Miami the Magic City.”

A Celebration of Growth, Partnership, and Community Impact

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce 20th Annual Holiday Gala
The Chamber looks forward to celebrating small businesses. It credits its members, partners, and supporters for helping build one of the nation’s most dynamic and diverse small-business communities.

The 2025 Holiday Gala pays tribute to the businesses that fuel Miami-Dade’s economic vitality. From Homestead to Miami Gardens and every neighborhood in between, the Chamber credits its members, partners, and supporters for helping build one of the nation’s most dynamic and diverse small-business communities.

“This year has been filled with growth and excitement as we watched our members reach new heights—expanding operations, securing contracts, and taking their businesses to the next level,” Knowles said.

“We are deeply grateful to the entities that continue providing opportunities and resources to our small businesses. With this year’s theme, we even launched a three month business search opportunity entitled the Golden Mission. In order to win you have to engage with members. Together, we are shaping a stronger, more inclusive future for Miami-Dade.”

Honoring Excellence Across Miami-Dade County

The Chamber will recognize distinguished leaders whose service and advocacy uplift communities across South Florida. Honorees include:

  • Garth C. Reeves, Sr. Citizen of the Year Award

Dr. Steve Gallon III, School Board Member, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

  • Distinguished Service Award:

Marilyn Holifield, J.D., Senior Partner, Holland & Knight

  • David Fincher Young Innovator Award

Donahue Peebles III, Executive Vice President, The Peebles Corporation

  • Jason Jenkins Unsung Hero Award:

Broadway Cuthbert Harewood, Founder, Broadway Art District

  • H.T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dr. Marvin Dunn, Professor Emeritus, Florida International University and Founder, Miami Center for Racial Justice

  • Betty T. Wright Community Icon Award

Tramar Lacel Dillard pka Flo Rida 

Special Performance by Flo Rida

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Announces Flo Rida as Headline Performer
Flo Rida

The internationally acclaimed hitmaker behind the chart-topping anthem “Low,” will headline the Gala, ensuring a night of high-energy entertainment in honor of Miami’s small-business champions.

Holiday Toy Drive

Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Chamber’s annual Holiday Toy Drive, benefiting children across Miami-Dade County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association during the Christmas season.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Leadership Academy seeking recruits

January 28, 2008
Former Prime Minister of Jamaica Hon. Edward Seaga Honored by City of Miramar with Proclamation

Hon. Edward Seaga Honored by City of Miramar with Proclamation

June 5, 2019
The Art of the Coils at Miami Art Week & Art Basel

The Art of the Coils at Miami Art Week & Art Basel

November 29, 2021

NGO Plaudits for Jamaica Prime Minister-Designate

March 14, 2006
Back to top button