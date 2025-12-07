Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 20th Holiday Gala

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) proudly announces its 20th Annual Holiday Gala, an evening dedicated to elevating community engagement, championing economic opportunity, and celebrating five decades of service to Miami-Dade’s vibrant business ecosystem. This year’s milestone celebration will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Hilton Miami Downtown, featuring an electrifying performance by global superstar Flo Rida.

2025 Honorary Gala Chairman

The Chamber welcomes Dr. Willie Logan as the 2025 Honorary Gala Chairman. A visionary leader, longtime public servant, and unwavering advocate for community advancement, Dr. Logan continues to shape the narrative and trajectory of Miami-Dade through his tireless commitment to opportunity, equity, and empowerment.

“As we celebrate the ‘Year of Engagement,’ I extend my heartfelt gratitude for our Chairman Dr. Logan for his continued support—not only of the Chamber, but of the transformative work he leads throughout our community,” said G. Eric Knowles, President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce. “This year we honor our collective progress, recognize the leaders who inspire us, and highlight the unity that makes Miami the Magic City.”

A Celebration of Growth, Partnership, and Community Impact

The 2025 Holiday Gala pays tribute to the businesses that fuel Miami-Dade’s economic vitality. From Homestead to Miami Gardens and every neighborhood in between, the Chamber credits its members, partners, and supporters for helping build one of the nation’s most dynamic and diverse small-business communities.

“This year has been filled with growth and excitement as we watched our members reach new heights—expanding operations, securing contracts, and taking their businesses to the next level,” Knowles said. “We are deeply grateful to the entities that continue providing opportunities and resources to our small businesses. With this year’s theme, we even launched a three month business search opportunity entitled the Golden Mission. In order to win you have to engage with members. Together, we are shaping a stronger, more inclusive future for Miami-Dade.”

Honoring Excellence Across Miami-Dade County

The Chamber will recognize distinguished leaders whose service and advocacy uplift communities across South Florida. Honorees include:

Garth C. Reeves, Sr. Citizen of the Year Award

Dr. Steve Gallon III, School Board Member, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Distinguished Service Award:

Marilyn Holifield, J.D., Senior Partner, Holland & Knight

David Fincher Young Innovator Award

Donahue Peebles III, Executive Vice President, The Peebles Corporation

Jason Jenkins Unsung Hero Award:

Broadway Cuthbert Harewood, Founder, Broadway Art District

H.T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dr. Marvin Dunn, Professor Emeritus, Florida International University and Founder, Miami Center for Racial Justice

Betty T. Wright Community Icon Award

Tramar Lacel Dillard pka Flo Rida

Special Performance by Flo Rida

The internationally acclaimed hitmaker behind the chart-topping anthem “Low,” will headline the Gala, ensuring a night of high-energy entertainment in honor of Miami’s small-business champions.

Holiday Toy Drive

Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Chamber’s annual Holiday Toy Drive, benefiting children across Miami-Dade County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association during the Christmas season.