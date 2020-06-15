Flo Rida and Superintendent Runcie Celebrate Broward County Public High Schools Graduates

Broward Education Foundation unveils “#2020gradsecret” with history-making AR technology that includes a special message from NBA legend Dwyane Wade

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward Education Foundation teamed up with ImagineAR to create #2020gradsecret – an immersive augmented reality (AR) mobile experience for students graduating from Broward County Public Schools.

Using the free ImagineAR app, grads are recording themselves in their homes accepting diplomas from Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, joining international music superstar Flo Rida for a congratulatory message or dancing with either one of them-and instantly sharing the videos on social media.

The interactive AR videos make it appear that Superintendent Runcie and Flo Rida are inside the graduate’s actual home.

“This futuristic ImagineAR augmented reality technology is a trip,” said Flo Rida. “I’m happy to help these graduates define a new way of celebrating and social interaction as they move on to the next chapter in their young lives.”

“In these unprecedented times of quarantining and social distancing, Broward Education Foundation wanted to make the Class of 2020’s graduation a very special and memorable experience,” said Shea Ciriago, executive director of Broward Education Foundation. “Keeping the #2020gradsecret launch under wraps for a month and a half has been a challenge because our grads are making history!”

An AR industry leader, ImagineAR’s advanced technology and free mobile app allows students to move, talk and interact with AR images of Superintendent Runcie and Flo Rida. The AR experiences are geo-targeted only to Broward County and grads choose from four customizable interactive experiences.

“ImagineAR’s mobile app allows graduates to view and record their own diploma presentation using AR. It literally looks like the Superintendent or Flo Rida are right next to these graduates, whether they’re in their living rooms, back yards or anywhere,” said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and president of ImagineAR. “We were thrilled to partner with Broward Education Foundation to bring this immersive technology to life- for the first-time ever and- for Broward’s graduating seniors.”

“When Broward Education Foundation proposed this idea that would allow students to video themselves receiving their diploma and more, in their own homes, it occurred to me how truly great things are often born from challenging situations,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. “This technology is mind-blowing. Thank you to Broward Education Foundation, ImagineAR, BrightStar Credit Union, MetroGroup Miami and Think First Consulting Group for making the #2020gradsecret a reality.”

In addition to the custom immersive experiences, using the ImagineAR app, grads can point their phones at the #2020gradsecret social media sign to launch a very special video message from NBA legend and longtime Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade.

Each of the more than 18,000 graduating seniors received a special Class of 2020 sign with their cap and gown packages, courtesy of Broward Education Foundation’s legacy partner and longtime supporter BrightStar Credit Union.

Dustin Jacobs, VP of marketing for BrightStar Credit Union said “Graduating from high school is an important right-of-passage. It’s very exciting to help Broward’s seniors experience it a whole new way.”

Metro Group Miami CEO Bruno Dede also has a long-standing relationship with Broward Education Foundation and stated “When the Foundation placed an order for graduation banners, we started brainstorming about social media signs and a lightbulb went off. I immediately connected them with ImagineAR, Flo Rida and Dwyane Wade.”

“Bruno set the wheels in motion and we ran with it,” said Pejay Ryan, director of marketing for Broward Education Foundation. “Since something like this has never, ever been done before, we created our own AR launch roadmap. We designed social media signs, QR codes, 2020gradsecret.com website, instructions, and crafted scripts and copy. With the help of the great team at BECON, we directed and shot the green screen footage of Mr. Runcie and Flo Rida for the AR content available only in Broward County with the ImagineAR app.”

Broward County Public Schools graduates are encouraged to post their videos on social media tagging their school and #2020GradSecret. One student in each of the four AR experience categories will be awarded $200 from Broward Education Foundation in a “who did it best” contest.