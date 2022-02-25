City of Miramar Education Advisory Board 2022 Annual Scholarship Application Is Now Open

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar Education Advisory Board (EAB) is pleased to announce the opening of its 5th Annual Scholarship on Friday, February 18, 2022. The Board is excited to provide a scholarship opportunity for the fifth consecutive year. In support of the academic achievements of the City of Miramar’s high school seniors. To date, the EAB has awarded $10,500 in scholarships and an additional $50,000 in education assistance through its partner in excellence, Keiser University of Pembroke Pines.

The EAB Scholarship Fund is a resident-based scholarship. Will award $1,000 for education expenses to eligible high school seniors residing in the City of Miramar. Students are encouraged to apply online. The 2022 application period is from Friday, February 18, 2022, to Monday, April 18, 2022. To qualify, the applicant must:

Be a current City of Miramar resident

Be a current high school senior. (Applicants are not required to be enrolled in a City of Miramar high school, but they must reside in the City)

Have a minimum GPA of 2.0

Fully complete and submit the online application by 11:59 pm on Monday, April 18, 2022, by clicking on the application link.

The winner will be notified by Friday, April 29, 2022, and must attend the award presentation at the City of Miramar’s City Commission meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2022. Meeting details will be provided.

The EAB could not achieve its mission without the continued support of the community. Scholarship awards are funded by donations and contributions from residents, local businesses, and the Board members. They are accepting donations and sponsors for the scholarship fund.

Interested sponsors can email Ms. Teneshia Taylor at edadvisory9@gmail.com.