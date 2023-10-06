Miami Carnival Tips According to Marlon Hill

It’s that time of year again! Time for my #MiamiCarnival tips and info for this annual cultural celebration that started in Miami Gardens/Carol City over 39 years ago on Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend.

Presented with the signature support of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and other sponsors/partners, Miami Carnival draws thousands of visitors and local patrons with a conservative direct economic impact estimate of over $20 million into our regional cultural tourism economy.

If you would like to sample, taste, or experience a slice of Caribbean culture, this is the week to get out there to feel the energy. Official events include:

Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival

Saturday, September 30

Location: Central Broward Park

Time: 4 pm-11 pm

Miami Carnival Steelband Panorama

Friday, October 6

Location: Central Broward Park

Time: 4 pm-11 pm

Miami Carnival Official J’Ouvert

Saturday, October 7

Location: Central Broward Park

Time: 7 am-3 pm

Free Park N Ride:5am-4 pm

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert

Sunday, October 8

Location: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc.

Time: 11 am -11 pm

With over 20 costumed mas bands from the South Florida Carnival Bandleaders Association, Miami Carnival will also include a mega concert with musical talent and culinary delights spanning the Caribbean region.

Community Support

Miami Carnival would not be possible without the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Commissioners, Broward County District 9 Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, City of Lauderhill, Visit Lauderdale Utopia carnival Cruise & Festival, Smirnoff/Diageo Official Music Platform-Spotify Antigua & Barbuda Ministry of Education, Sports, and The Creative Industries, Smart Water, Gambrell Renard, Carib Beer-Official Beer of Miami Carnival,

Official Media Sponsor: iHeartMedia Inc. Media Partners: South Florida Caribbean News, Jamaicans.com, Trini Jungle Juice, Caribbean Connections, @SynergyTv, L’union Suite, CultureOwl, Caribbean National Weekly, WAVS 1170 AM Radio, Caribbean American Passport News Magazine, Bakanaltv

ARRIVE EARLY 11/12noon and take ah LIME with the Welcome Stage inside the Fairgrounds courtesy Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc and BaKanal TV

Hot tip: Take advantage of the free park-and-ride shuttle locations.

Tickets

For more tickets, park and ride shuttle, and questions about Miami Carnival, visit https://lnkd.in/eQFirjKi. You can also experience a number of other ancillary events happening around the SFL at @Trini Jungle Juice: https://lnkd.in/eEeQ-jv4. Follow @miabrocarnival on IG

Thanks to board leaders Joan Hinkson, Mario Zamora, John G. Beckford, Gilda M. Swasey, Asa Paul Sealy, Shane Carter, Raymond Luke, Tony Joseph, Marlene Gregoire, Yvette Nicol Harris, Carl DeCruise, Rafiek Mohammed, Ruthven Williams, Jeanette Haynes, Carl DeCruise and a number of other volunteers, contractors and Carnival VOICES.

Please be safe, park in authorized areas, respect public and private property, and play yuh mas!

Any ?’s, drop me a DM – https://www.facebook.com/marlonhill?mibextid=LQQJ4d