BESS 100FM Signs Barry G ‘The King Of Afternoon Radio’

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Radio Broadcasting Company Bess 100FM has scored a major industry upset by signing the BARRY G SHOW to lead their new program lineup for Summer 2021.

Bess 100FM is best known as the sleeping giant in the local media landscape. They have a deep history of giving a “Voice to the Voiceless”. Especially through bold and socially conscious presenters such as Dr. Louis Moyston with the Morning Connections. Plus, Bongo Jerry’s Straight Talk, and Miguel Lorne’s Bitter Sugar.

Veteran Deejay

The Barry G Show is an internationally acclaimed music and variety show. In which the multi-awarded, veteran deejay and social commentator entertains and educates his listeners with music, Brainstorm™ trivia and good vibes. Barry G is a beloved staple in Jamaican radio. This recent move to Bess 100FM will awaken the sleeping giant. The show airs on Monday to Friday, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekly.

Bess 100FM is excited by Barry G’s decision to come onboard, as they move firmly ahead with their agenda to raise social awareness, entertain people and the world, from their Jamaican base.