SOUTH FLORIDA – Like most conscious artists, Empress Uneek likes to express her thoughts through life experience. Which is what happened with Reclaimed, her first book, and the song Not Forbidden, which were released on May 27.

Reclaimed is largely inspired by the #MeToo movement which exposed sexual harassment against women in the entertainment industry when it emerged in 2017. Its editor/publisher is Tara Smith Jarrett.

Not Forbidden is produced by Michael “Mikey Shines” Stewart, whose Tell Dem Music is a stalwart of South Florida’s reggae scene.

Patricia, lead character in Reclaimed, is a woman of her times.

“We’re living in an era of unprecedented openness around trauma, healing, and resilience. Movements like #MeToo, increasing mental‐health awareness, and conversations about generational abuse and homelessness have created a space where candid, unflinching personal stories are not only welcomed but sorely needed,” Empress Uneek reasoned. “Patricia’s journey — from unspeakable pain to hard‑won peace — offers a roadmap for anyone still finding their voice.”

Empress Uneek was born in The Bahamas, but migrated to the United States at an early age. She is a longtime South Florida resident who has recorded many songs for established producers such as Ed Robinson, Leroy Sibbles and Hopeton Lindo.

Not Forbidden, which also has a message of perseverance, is her first collaboration with Stewart, a Jamaican who has produced songs by Mikey Spice and Jimmy Riley.

Working on the book and song were therapeutic for Empress Uneek.

“They go hand in hand, both projects are very special to me because they show a different perspective of Empress Uneek then and who she has become,” she said.