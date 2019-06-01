Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebrations happening in Miramar

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis hosts Caribbean-American Heritage Month with festivities throughout the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar celebrates Caribbean-American Heritage month with events and festivities throughout the month of June, hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

There is something for the entire family to enjoy; from indoor events with an exciting movie screening to outdoor concerts and cultural entertainment under the South Florida sun.

“Our City is so vibrant and full of life with residents, families and friends from all over the Caribbean nations living, working and playing here,” said Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. “Never before has June been such an exciting month to celebrate. I am glad to be able to support and provide these wonderful events that celebrate not only our community, but the places from which many of our residents migrated.”

Celebrate with the City of Miramar and Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis at one (or all) of our Caribbean-American Heritage month events below:

Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebrations

Saturday, June 8

6pm – 10pm

Shirley Branca Park | 6900 Miramar Parkway

(Hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers.). Celebrate with performances by Paola Fernandez, Roger George, Ti Lunet and his band, Kado, and Tafari. Local Caribbean bands, kids zone, food from the islands and more!

Welcome Reception (By invitation only)

In advance of Caribbean Village Festival

Friday, June 21 | 7pm – 9pm

Miramar Cultural Center | Banquet Hall – 2400 Civic Center Place

Sponsors and VIP guests will enjoy music, food, fun and entertainment.

Caribbean Village Festival

Sunday, June 23 | 1pm – 10pm

The Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park | 16801 Miramar Parkway

Come for the food, stay for the fun! This family event promises to be an experience you’ll never forget. Enjoy culture, food, cooking demonstrations, a kid’s village, music festival and more!

Sprinter: The movie – A Red Carpet Affair!

Friday, June 28 | 6pm – 10pm

Miramar Cultural Center | Banquet Hall – 2400 Civic Center Place

Enjoy a Meet & Greet reception with Sprinter film director Storm Saulter starting at 6pm in the Banquet Hall, followed by a screening of the highly praised film, executive produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. *Tickets are first come, first served. Space is limited.

Please RSVP by calling the office of Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, (954) 602-3156.