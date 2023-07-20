Jemere Morgan Keeps it Blazing with New Video

SOUTH FLORIDA – Trodding on the esteemed 3rd generation legacy of the legendary Royal Family of Reggae Morgan Heritage, Jemere Morgan is a bonafide artist in his own rights with impressive accolades for such claims, like his recent collaboration with Kabaka Pyramid on the award-winning song “Grateful” featured on the 2023 winner for Best Reggae Album of the year among many others accomplishments.

Not resting on such laurels, the international crooner truly embodies the title of his latest release “Keep Blazing“, and indeed he does! Produced by celebrated multi-faceted producer “Riff Raff” and written by Jemere himself, the feel good.

“This song is about uplifting people spirits during the hard times and the moments of wanting to give up. I myself was going through a difficult time in life trying to seek purpose and wanting to take a break from music for a while, but with the help of my producer Riff Raff he helped me capture these emotions on record so I can speak to those who also needed the strength. I’m very Proud of this record and I hope it inspires others to never give up and keep your Fiyah blazing.” – explained Jemere.

Filmed against the exciting backdrop of NYC, “Keep Blazing” video set to release Wednesday, July 19th was directed by Fernando Hevia and features a cameo by Cape Verde native singer-songwriter Mo’kalamity.

“May the words of your mouth

And your meditation be clear

Because the hotter the battle

The sweeter your victory yeah

Sometimes it’s easy yeah

And sometimes it’s hard

But who knows better does better

In the end reaps all rewards yeah yeah yeah”

Jemere Morgan – Keep Blazing

Reggae Sumfest Appearance

On July 22nd, 2023, Jemere Morgan will take the stage alongside GRAMMY-winner Kabaka Pyramid at Reggae Sumfest, the largest music festival in Jamaica and the Caribbean.