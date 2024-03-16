Miami Carnival’s Carnival’s Voice Facebook Live Panel Celebrates 40 Years of Cultural Legacy

MIAMI – Miami Carnival invites all enthusiasts and admirers of Caribbean culture to a special Facebook Live panel discussion, “Carnival Voices,” on March 20 at 6pm EST. This event marks a significant milestone as Miami Carnival commemorates 40 years of vibrant celebration, cultural heritage, and community unity.

Hosted by Cultural Ambassador and band leader Giselle D’ Wassi One, the panel features esteemed guests Joan Hinkson, Kathryn D’Arcy, and Marlene Gregoire, all integral figures in the inception and evolution of Miami Carnival.

Attendees will embark on a nostalgic journey down memory lane, delving into the rich history and dynamic culture that has defined Miami Carnival over four decades. From its humble beginnings to its current status as a cornerstone event in Miami’s cultural calendar, the panelists will share personal anecdotes, pivotal moments, and the collective vision shaping this iconic celebration.

“I am excited to participate with this panel of remarkable women who have played instrumental roles in the success and growth of Miami Carnival,” said Joan Hinkson Justin, Miami Broward One Carnival Chairwoman. “Their stories and experiences honor our past and inspire us to continue advancing our cultural legacy for future generations.”

Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a newcomer eager to learn more, “Carnival Voices” promises an engaging and enlightening discussion that celebrates the past, embraces the present, and looks forward to the future of Miami Carnival.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with the trailblazers, visionaries, and heartbeats of Miami Carnival. Tune in to Miami Carnival’s Facebook Live on March 20 at 6pm EST.

For more information and updates, visit Miami Carnival’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

Miami Carnival’s Carnival’s Voice Facebook Live Panelists

