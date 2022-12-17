Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months Returns With Special Offers and Events

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announces the return of Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months to celebrate Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s culturally rich neighborhoods, history and communities. The program provides special experiences and offers that give locals and visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the destination’s diverse arts and culture scene. Beginning December 1, the program runs alongside the robust “arts season” anchored by the Art Basel Miami Beach fair and extends through January 31. For a full list of offerings, visit MiamiTemptations.com.

With the goal to make arts and culture more accessible to all, Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months offers something for everyone, including discounts and BOGOs to enjoy galleries and exhibitions, museums, cultural institutions, historical sites, heritage neighborhoods, and special events. Discover how various traditions have left their mark and explore the Wynwood arts district, Opa-locka history, Miami Beach theatre and more.

“Greater Miami and Miami Beach has a rich, cultural heritage that makes our neighborhoods and communities truly stand out for their authenticity,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “From Africa and the Caribbean to Latin America and around the globe, the two-month-long program celebrates all cultures and artistic genres, providing locals and visitors inspiration to further explore our vibrant destination that has gained international recognition for its top-notch museums and ever-evolving art scene.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF SPECIAL OFFERS INCLUDE:

EXPERIENCE WORLD-CLASS ART MUSEUMS

Take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free admission to one of Downtown Miami’s most prominent cultural destinations, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Receive 10% off admission to Wynwood’s unique art museum, The Museum of Graffiti, which exhibits, educates and celebrates the thousands of graffiti artists who have transformed walls into vibrant masterpieces. Save $7 on weekday general admission to SuperBlue, an exciting, immersive experience featuring interactive exhibits, a world of flowers, waterfalls, a breathtaking lightbulb sculpture and more.

BECOME IMMERSED IN OUR HISTORY

Learn the rich history of the first Black police officers in the City of Miami and receive one child admission for free with every adult admission purchased at City of Miami Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum. Buy one-get-one-free admission to The Gold Coast Railroad Museum, which strives to preserve, exhibit and operate historic equipment such as over 40 historic rail cars.

CATCH TOP PERFORMANCES FROM LOCAL TALENT

Enjoy Miami City Ballet’s sweetest holiday tradition as a group. Buy three tickets and get one free to George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® featuring a live orchestra, decadent costumes, larger-than-life projections and over 100 dancers. Take advantage of 10% off tickets to Miami New Drama’s Anna in the Tropics. Written by Miami Playwright, Nilo Cruz, the story transports viewers to 1920s Florida and follows a story of workers in a Cuban-American cigar factory learning the balance between new and old traditions.

THIS YEAR’S PARTICIPATING PARTNERS

Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months

Also taking place during Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months is the kick-off of the eighth annual Art of Black Miami, a marketing platform and destination driver that showcases the diversity of the visual arts locally, nationally and internationally, celebrating the Black diaspora. This initiative, organized by the GMCVB’s Multicultural Tourism & Development Department, highlights the artistic and cultural landscape found in Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s heritage neighborhoods and communities year-round. During the Art Basel season, art events are activated and rolled out through curated art initiatives organized by art organizations, galleries and spaces in neighborhoods including Historic Overtown, Little Haiti, Little Havana, Opa-locka, North Miami, Design District, Downtown Miami, South Dade, Miami Beach and beyond.

Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months is one of seven programs within the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, a series of themed months designed to highlight the best the destination has to offer through monthly deals and special programming. Miami Temptations is also home to Miami Health & Wellness Months (February-March), Miami Attraction & Museum Months (April-May), Miami Hotel Months (June-September), Miami Spa Months (July-August), Miami Spice Restaurant Months (August-September), and Miami Entertainment Months (October-November).

For a complete list of special offers available from the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, visit www.MiamiTemptations.com.