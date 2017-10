The Caribbean Bar Association set to celebrate its annual awards gala

Juliet Roulhac, Esq among honorees at Caribbean Bar Association’s Annual Awards Gala MIAMI – On Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., the Caribbean Bar Association (“CBA”) will celebrate its 21st Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala at the Conrad Miami, 1395 Brickell Avenue, Miami. The Gala is the largest fundraiser for the CBA’s Scholarship Program, […]