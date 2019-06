Miami Carnival Spotlights Board Member Gilda Swasey

SOUTH FLORIDA – As we celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month, Miami Carnival spotlights their Board Member Gilda Swasey. Q: What is your backstory? A: I was born in the beautiful county of Belize, Central America. I am the daughter of a farmer and the 5th child of 9. I graduated from Belize Teachers College. I […]