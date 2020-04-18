Richie Spice – Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)

Reggae icon Richie Spice has released the new single and video for “Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)” on VP Records.

Produced by Clive Hunt, the single is another preview of the new album coming this Spring from the roots reggae veteran.

The vibrant video directed by Samo Kush-I Johnson, combines lush scenic shots with powerful thematic messages.

The video concludes with quotes by Haile Selassie. On the song, Richie states “Stand still Humanity and observe the works of the Almighty, have no fear keep safe because the Reggae music will reveal all truth in this time.”